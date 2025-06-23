Faith in action

By Kungawo Ralo

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa, located in Joza Location, Makhanda, hosted an anti-gender-based violence (GBV) initiative on Saturday, 22nd June. The Lesley Hewson Society focused on highlighting the causes of GBV, encouraging victims to speak out, and ensuring people know what GBV looks like and the different types of GBV there are. Educational activities and featured guest speakers made the afternoon uplifting and insightful.

The church’s Mission Unit, alongside Anelisa Bentele, organised the event. Benetele shared her experience as a GBV survivor and women’s rights activist and gave incredible insights on preventative measures that can be taken against GBV. She put the attendees into groups and asked questions to spark knowledge about GBV.

Benetele shares her inspiration, “As someone who works in a safe house which assists women and children in abusive relationships, my passion is to advocate for women and children’s rights. I thought this event was one of the ways to advocate for and raise awareness about GBV.”

She encourages women to leave abusive relationships immediately after their partner puts their hands on them, and for women to know that there is always support and help available; they should never feel stranded in an abusive relationship.

Colonel Vuyokazi Melane was also a guest speaker with valuable knowledge to give. Her experience as a police officer allows her to provide insight and advice on GBV. During her presentation, she emphasised that GBV is a matter which affects both genders.

Even though it is more prevalent in women, out of 20-plus cases that they deal with daily, there is always at least one man who is a victim. She also advised women not to erase the cases they open against their perpetrators. “It becomes harder down the line to arrest abusers or give them punishable sentences if previous cases of abuse are erased and there is no evidence of prior violence to back up the current case. Women should stop erasing these cases, as most of the time the perpetrator will do it again and again until it ends fatally.”

Melane shared that she would like everyone who attended to walk out of the event with love. She highlighted how important it is to build support within our communities, so victims of GBV feel confident in speaking out.