‘We need to stand up and start praying for our country’

By Malikhanye Mankayi and Sibabalwe Tame

The Makhanda Ministers Fraternal led a heartfelt prayer service to support the victims affected by the recent devastating floods in the Mthatha and Gcuwa regions last Thursday, 19 June.

The event at the Methodist Church on Lesley Hewson was attended by church leaders, government officials, and community members who gathered in solidarity as the Eastern Cape observed a Provincial Day of Mourning.

The flood disaster, which struck earlier this month, claimed the lives of 92 people and counting, displacing many families and damaging homes and infrastructure. The prayer service served as a commemoration for the lives lost and a gesture of compassion for those still recovering from the disaster’s outcome.

Reverend Makhumsha opened the gathering by welcoming attendees and setting the tone for the solemn yet supportive service. The purpose of the gathering was outlined by Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi, who explained the idea’s origins.

“After Councillor Xonxa came to me with this idea that we should organise a prayer service in response to the tragedy, I welcomed it wholeheartedly.

“This day is about uniting in prayer for the people affected by this disaster. It’s about love, healing, and support,” said Ngesi.

Acknowledging the limitations of time and reach in extending invitations to all local churches, Ngesi said, “What matters most is not the number of attendees, but the intention behind our gathering. Our mission was clear: to stand in solidarity with those who are grieving.”

Representing Makana Municipality Mayor Yandiswa Vara, Councillor Mphumzi “Ramie” Xonxa delivered a moving speech, emphasising the day’s importance.

“This is indeed a sad moment. One cannot help but become emotional when thinking about what the families in Mthatha and Gcuwa are currently going through, but more importantly, this day reminds us of our shared humanity, the official pronouncement declaring today as a Provincial Day of Mourning allows us to come together in grief and compassion,” said Xonxa.

Xonxa also thanked the Makhanda Ministers Fraternal for organising the prayer service, highlighting the community’s commitment to caring for others beyond their town.

“Every smile, every loving word, every kind action are reflections of the beauty of your hearts and souls. On behalf of the municipality, I say thank you to everyone who showed up today. Your presence is a message of love and unity,” he concluded.

The service also included heartfelt words from Zoleka Simakuhle, the President of Women’s Manyano Zwelonke. Addressing the women of Makhanda directly.

“As mothers of this town, we need to stand up and start praying for our country. South Africa is facing many challenges, from floods to economic instability, and we must not only pray for Mthatha and Gcuwa but also for Makhanda and its own difficulties.

“To the families of Mthatha and Gcuwa, we are with you in this time of grief. You are not alone. We are praying for you and we are inviting the presence of God to comfort and guide you,” said Simakuhle.

In addition to prayers and messages of encouragement, the gathering also featured a donation drive. Attendees brought food, canned goods, clothing, blankets, and other essentials to assist those affected by the floods. These donations will be transported to Mthatha and Gcuwa in the coming days to provide immediate relief to survivors who have lost their homes and belongings.