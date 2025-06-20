Klipfontein and Kowie register big wins

By Chesley Daniels

Klipfontein United continued their good form in the Epru Adams Cup Group A competition with a commanding 43-17 win over Glen Roses from Gqeberha at the Harmony Park Sports Ground last weekend.

Kowie United also registered a comprehensive 42-12 bonus-point win over archrivals Ndlambe Tigers in their Sunsed Regional League derby at the Nonzamo Sports Field in Port Alfred.

Klipfontein was again in sublime form at their fortress home ground on Saturday and moved to the top of the overall log standings. Klipfontein scored seven tries on their way to a remarkable victory as they ran riot with some spectacular and entertaining running rugby from the outset. Glen Roses’ defence scrambled as the home side cut through tackles on attack.

The Klipfontein forwards also complimented each other well.

A complete team performance saw Klipfontein register yet another dominant bonus-point win in the end. Duncan van Rensburg scored a brace of tries for the home side.

Kowie United vs Ndlambe Tigers

The much-anticipated Port Alfred derby took place at the Nomzamo School Sports Ground with United claiming the bragging rights yet again by securing a clinical 42-12 bonus-point win in the Sunsed Regional League fixture. United scored five tries as they conquered the derby in a pack stadium.

The Kowie side were totally too strong for their neighbours and entertained their faithful spectators with some exciting running rugby. Flyhalf Mason Brooks contributed 25 points on the day for Kowie – a try, five conversions and three penalties. Dane Jacobs also scored a brace of tries at centre for Kowie as the other standout player.

Lily White Grahamstown vs Kareedouw Tigers

The hosts suffered a shock 25-26 defeat in front of their faithful Tantyi supporters at their fortress Lavender Valley Sports Ground in Makhanda on Saturday. A spirited and defiant Kareedouw side took their chances and put points on the board when it mattered. Lily White on the other hand, made too many unforced errors and should kick themselves for not securing the win. Bulelani Tambo, the powerful eighthman of Lily White, scored a brace of tries with his bulldozing runs.

Eastern PE vs St Marks Alicedale

St Marks travelled to The Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha and suffered a narrow 15-20 defeat to the struggling Eastern side. Many chances went begging for St Marks as they can only blame themselves for not securing the away win. But it was the hosts who capitalised and clinched the win at the death.

BD Blues vs Rosebuds Alicedale

Roses took on a highly motivated Blues side in their own backyard in Kariega on Saturday afternoon. The home side fought hard to clinch an all-important 12-0 win in front of their home support. Rosebuds suffered yet another loss and will be eager to redeem themselves going forward in the competition to improve their log standings.