Brumbies back to winning ways with convincing victory over Oostelikes

By Chesley Daniels

Grahamstown Brumbies ran riot and delivered a convincing 39-12 bonus-point win over the struggling and bottom-of-the-log Despatch Oostelikes in their Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 encounter played at the Daleview Sports Ground in Despatch recently.

The win put Brumbies up into sixth position on the overall log and was crucial as they had suffered three consecutive defeats. Oostelikes are currently struggling in the competition and still need to register a win, facing relegation to the Middle 12 competition.

A determined and highly-motivated Makhanda side, Brumbies, delivered a clinical all-round performance on Saturday, scoring four first half tries and taking a healthy 29-0 lead at the break. The local team had already secured the bonus point in the first half by scoring four tries courtesy of Cole Kirkwood, Nolan Soyes, Yakha Mpulani and Lathi Jodwana. Flyhalf and new recruit Zenovan Denston slotted three conversions and a penalty to add to his side’s first half dominance.

Brumbies took the foot off the pedal in the second half and managed the game by introducing a lot of substitutes. Chumani Tshuni immediately scored Brumbies’ fifth try of the match after a continuous scrum dominance by the Brumbies’ powerful pack of forwards.

The home side never gave up as they scored two consolation tries late in the second half.

This was the most clinical performance by Brumbies this season as they scored five tries altogether, clinching a convincing 39-12 bonus-point win.

Newcomer and flyhalf Denston was rightfully awarded the man-of-the-match award after his accurate kicking prowess to poles, slotting seven out of eight kicks. He was also highly effective on attack with his flair and vision and equally solid in defence.

Brumbies are now looking forward to their last game of the first round against defending champs Kruisfontein United on Saturday at Micky Yili Stadium in Makhanda.

Trying Stars vs Progress

The Wentzel Park Sports Ground in Alexandria played host to this much-anticipated clash between the two rivals in front of a pack ground. Stars narrowly lost to Harlequins in their previous encounter and were hoping to secure an all-important win against the Kariega giants. The defeat saw Stars move down to seventh position on the log with Progress remaining in fourth position.

Progress were firmly in the driving seat and on the verge of an upset win, but a late converted try levelled matters 29-29 at the death.

Daniels Media Unofficial GC Top 12 log:

1. Gardens – 38 (9)

2. PE Harlequins – 33 (9)

3. Park – 31 (9)

4. Progress – 29 (9)

5. Kruisfontein United – 25 (9)

6. Grahamstown Brumbies – 24 (9)

7. Trying Stars – 23 (10)

8. Joubertina United – 23 (9)

9. Star of Hope – 15 (9)

10. NMU Madibaz – 6 (2)

11. United Barbarians – 7 (9)

12. Despatch Oostelikes – 2 (9)