Woman injured by unprotected construction hole

By Dideka Njemla

The Makana Municipality’s safety protocols for road construction works need to be scrutinised following the incident involving a young woman who fell into an unmarked construction hole. Wendy Mandla sustained severe injuries on a route she frequently used in Extension 6 Joza.

“I regularly use this route for errands and was aware of the manhole, but it’s usually barricaded for safety. Unfortunately, on my way back, I tripped on a concrete slab and fell right into it. I tripped, landed head first and clutched onto a metal piece inside the pit.” Mandla explained that if it hadn’t been for the metal piece she clung onto in the construction hole, then she wouldn’t have survived to tell her story.

She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. At Settlers, Mandla was examined and discharged but she says no scans were done to examine the trauma sustained to her head.

“I was stitched and got prescribed Ibuprofen and Paracetamol for my injuries. Later in the afternoon, while I was at home, I began to experience body aches and intensified pain from the injuries. That’s when I decided to visit a private doctor for a second opinion and received stronger medication.”

Mandla said she was lucky that the pit was dry as it contained a water pipe. She pointed out that the construction company managing the site failed to warn the public by not displaying any warning or safety signs to caution road users and pedestrians. She said, “Days after the incident, I travelled the same path to the police station and noted that the pit was still left unattended and exposed the public to danger.” She said that this is an extreme threat to children who rely on that route to commute to and from school.

Mandla says she fears that her life may never be the same again, “The doctor explained that my head suffered the most trauma, leading to the persistent swelling. The entirety of my body is bruised. I can’t do anything.”

Mandla hasn’t yet reached out to the construction company managing the site or Makana Municipality. Mandla mentioned she had, however, kept records and pictures of the accident.

The victim’s aunt, Nandipha Kondeni, said the family is shocked at how badly injured their daughter is. “As soon as this happened, Wendy was our priority because she needed attention from us after all her injuries. Things such as enquiring and reporting to the construction company are only crossing our minds now.

“This is bad because Wendy is young and she’s seeking employment. Our family has great expectations of her, and this came unexpectedly.”