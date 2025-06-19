Rhodes signs Rio de Janeiro Declaration

By Malebo Pheme and ‘Maleruo Leponesa

Rhodes University is stepping confidently onto the global stage after Vice-Chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela returned from the 2025 BRICS University Rectors Forum held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The gathering brought together university leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with newly joined members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and the UAE to discuss how higher education can tackle global challenges.

A document to be known as the Rio de Janeiro Declaration was signed on 7 June and outlines a shared commitment to collaboration in eight critical areas: health, energy, poverty, language, artificial intelligence, sustainability, innovation, and academic co-operation.

“This is a major step forward for us,” said Mabizela. “Rhodes University is proud to align itself with the values of inclusive development, sustainability, and global solidarity.”

Setting big goals

Professor Mabizela has wasted no time in mobilising the university to act. “I have already asked all our faculties, departments, and support staff to read through the declaration and begin integrating its recommendations into their plans,” he said.

For Rhodes, this means practical steps in key areas. For example, the university is already working on establishing a centre for multilingualism, aligning with the declaration’s call for more inclusive language policies. This will help ensure that language is never a barrier to knowledge.

Sustainability is another big focus. “We’re moving towards becoming a net-zero university,” the Vice-Chancellor explained. This includes reducing carbon emissions, removing bottled water from campus, and encouraging responsible energy use.

Working together across borders

One of the most exciting promises of the declaration is more collaboration between students, researchers, and universities across BRICS nations. This includes the possibility of joint degrees, research funding, faculty exchanges, and even a virtual BRICS university consortium.

“Students must be able to move between our countries, share ideas, and grow together,” said Mabizela. “But to make that happen, we need to work on things like aligning qualifications and improving credit transfers.”

Putting people and planet first

The Rio Declaration isn’t only about education. It’s also about solving the world’s biggest problems together, like climate change, poverty, and public health. Rhodes University is committed to using its knowledge to benefit the local community of Makhanda and beyond.

“We already have the strongest community engagement programme in the country,” Mabizela stated. “Our students and staff volunteer their time, skills, and knowledge to improve people’s lives. Now we want to take that spirit of Ubuntu human togetherness and share it with the world.”

Preparing students for an AI future



Rhodes University is also taking steps to prepare students for the fast-changing world of technology, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI). “We are not against AI,” said Mabizela. “We want our students to understand it, use it responsibly, and know its limits.” He mentioned that new training and policies are being rolled out to ensure that students use AI tools ethically and to enhance learning, not replace it.

Beyond policies and programmes, Mabizela emphasised the moral responsibility of the university and its people. “We must show compassion and stand in solidarity with those facing hardship, whether it’s here in Makhanda or in Mthatha, where floods have devastated communities. Or even in faraway places like Gaza,” he said. “Our own humanity is only full when we defend the humanity of others.”

This message of unity, co-operation, and shared responsibility reflects the spirit of the Rio Declaration and Rhodes’ vision for the future.

Every department, every student

When asked which departments would benefit the most, Mabizela was clear: “Every single one. Whether you’re in science, humanities, law, education, or business, there is a place for you in this global movement. The humanities help us understand what it means to be human. Science and technology help us build solutions. We all have a role.”

“This is a very exciting moment for Rhodes,” said Mabizela. “We are ready to shape a better future, together with the world.”