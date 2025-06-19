‘If I die, I die’: archbishop faces threats

By Malebo Pheme

According to Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi, chair of the Concerned Makhanda Residents (CMR), death threats have been made against him, allegedly linked to a high-ranking official within the Makana Municipality.

The threat, reportedly overheard and reported to the Archbishop, underscores the growing tension between the CMR and Makana’s embattled municipal leadership. At the heart of the matter are accusations of corruption, poor service delivery, and political intimidation issues that have plagued the town for years.

MRA reacts

The Concerned Makhanda Residents, a grassroots civil society group, released a strongly-worded press statement on Tuesday. In it, the organisation condemned what it described as an “alarming escalation” of threats and intimidation tactics designed to silence calls for accountability.

“We are not afraid of the corrupt toothless individuals at the Makana Municipality,” the CMR declared. “Political killings will not silence our fight for service delivery and justice.”

The statement referenced the murder of municipal whistleblower Jeff Budaza in 2020 and death threats faced by the late activist Ayanda Kota as grim reminders that Makhanda has seen violence before in the pursuit of truth.

Speaking to Grocott’s, Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi didn’t mince words. Calm, yet resolute, he addressed the danger with the dignity of someone who has made peace with the risks.

“My experience in working with Jeff Budaza and his murder makes me not take this threat lightly,” he said. “If I get harmed or if any member of my family or CMR is harmed know that the first suspects are among the leaders of the municipality. Period.”

His conviction remained unshaken. “I’m not afraid of evil or harm. If I die, I die and will die happy, fighting for justice, not as a liar or thief. Here I stand. And I trust the Lord completely.”

According to the Archbishop, the source of the threat is a municipal official known for disparaging remarks about Makhanda residents. “They called our people ‘amaqaba’ and now referred to me as ‘umqobo’. Our youth are unemployed, wasting away with degrees and diplomas, while corrupt leaders deny them opportunity.”

The bigger picture



This incident is not just about a death threat it’s about a municipality in crisis, a community grappling with broken promises, and a civil society refusing to be silenced. The CMR has called on the community to act as “a line of defence” for the archbishop and other activists who may be targeted. The organisation urged Makhanda’s residents to unite against “lawlessness” and to demand accountability.

When asked for comment, the spokesperson for Makana Local Municipality said: “Makana Local Municipality is not aware of such threats. The municipality has not received any formal or informal reports in relation to this matter. We, therefore, cannot comment on the issue.”