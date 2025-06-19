Empatheatre: theatre that confronts and connects

Makhanda at NAF: Rhodes Drama Department

Preview: Sikhohlwa Kanjani, Umbhobho The Red Pipe

By Ndalo Mbombo

Two Rhodes University postgraduate students debut research-based works as independent artists at the 2025 National Arts Festival (starting next week). Nhlanhla Mavimbela a Masters of Arts candidate specialising in Applied Theatre is the director of Sikhohlwa Kankani, created in collaboration with cast. Siphosethu Mankai Masters candidate in African Languages Studies is the writer and director of Umbhombho – The Red Pipe.

Sikhohlwa Kanjani

This is an Empatheatre play that explores the stories of three women and one man in the aftermath of the 1976 Soweto uprising. Inspired by Mavimbela’s grandmother who was born and raised in Orlando and who experienced the uprising, the play’s script is based on true stories collected by Mavimbela. The 45-minute play is told through the stories of Cathrine, Lindi, Joyce and Themba and it explores themes of exile, collaboration, and combative motherhood revealing how women found ways to resist in the liberation struggle. Mavimbela said: “We tried to stay true to the stories, because the method that I am using, which is Empatheatre encourages sharing real life stories of people who’ve experienced injustice and conflict in society.”

For more information and to book: https://tickets.nationalartsfestival.co.za/en/events/856/sikhohlwa-kanjani

Umbhobho The Red Pipe

Umbhobho is a 60-minute, research-based Empatheatre production that aims to enable conversations around teachers pursuing sexual relationships with 15-year-old learners which according according to the Sexual Offences Act of 2007 is statutory rape. The production uses devices such as tableaux, movements-embodiments, games and physical performances. The research began from Mankai’s personal story, where she observed someone’s experience of being pursued by a teacher, which led to Mankai thinking of possible ways to tell the story. “What I offer as a theatre practitioner is a lens to see possible solutions of change and social justice, I hope people see their stories on stage told authentically and I am trying to enable people to take action towards making the situations better for themselves ” The production calls upon audiences to engage, critically think of this concern and the implications it might have on the learners and their futures.

For more information and to book https://tickets.nationalartsfestival.co.za/en/events/929/umbhobho-the-red-pipe