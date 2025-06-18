Young Makhanda footballer driven by passion

By Chris Totobela

One of Makhanda’s young and promising football stars says passion for the sport inspires him to play at the highest level and hopes to represent his country one day.

Anga “Makhanda’s finest” Shwempe says he developed the love for the game at the age of seven, playing with his childhood friends Luphawu and Oyama Gubevu, in the dusty streets of Joza Location.

As part of Grocott’s Mail’s special Youth Month feature, we look back at the football journey of the now 18-year-old grade 12 Mary Waters Secondary School pupil.

Shwempe says he tried out other sporting codes such as rugby and athletics, and even though he excelled at both, his intense love for football was insurmountable and landed him at African Spears where he received a solid foundation.

“My love for football started at the age of seven and I have never looked back since then. I am driven by the passion I have for football and the love and support I got from my father.”

Shwempe is now a trusted member of the XI Attackers FC squad and a regular feature in the Joza team’s midfield.

He has dreams of playing at the highest level and hopes to represent South Africa one day.

He shared a message with the youth of Makhanda: “Dream big and always remember the importance of education, and that with the right attitude, you can go as far as possible.”