Women’s football takes centre stage on Youth Day

By Chris Totobela

The weather was kind to Makhanda football fans this past weekend as throngs turned out to support their respective clubs in the June 16 Women Soccer Tournament at JD Dlepu Stadium in Joza.

Makhanda’s African Connection Women’s Football Club emerged as champions after a 1-0 win over debutants African Killers from Alexandria.

The Youth Day event kicked off with a round-robin system on Saturday and Sunday before the semi-finals and final on Monday.

In the bronze medal game, Addo-based Gora Pioneers defeated defending champions Bathurst City Tigers 4-3.

Meanwhile, in the main game of the tournament, local side and last year’s silver medalists, African Connection, came up against debutants African Killers from Alexandria in a thrilling clash. The game got off to a quick start with both teams looking for an early advantage.

Killers dominated the midfield battle in the early stages while the home side struggled to get into gear.

It did not take long for Amakonokono to find their rhythm, however, as left winger Anoyolo Isaacs tore the Killers’ defence apart with her runs and skills. Isaacs got the packed Dlepu crowd on their feet but failed to use the chances she created.

Killers started retreating and defending deep and were caught with a long ball from midfielder Sosinda Nondlwana, who found Owam “Lady Shandu” Dyonashe unmarked, and the latter chipped the ball over the head of the oncoming keeper to open the scoring for her side.

Connection went to the halftime break with the one-goal lead.

In the second half, Killers tried to fight back and started controlling the game, but the home side’s defence stood firm while trying to catch them on transition. The home side turned on the heat in the last 10 minutes, keeping Killers under immense pressure.

It was end-to-end stuff until the referee blew the final whistle.

African Connection’s captain Zintle “Mbokazi” Siwa said the victory was “the perfect Father’s Day gift” for their coach who works tirelessly to make them the formidable force they are. “It was a very tough game but we knew their weaknesses and capitalised on them.” She thanked their parents and fans for supporting them and the veterans who laid the foundation for them.

Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara and ward 2 councillor, Ramie Xonxa, spoke to the crowd about the significance of Youth Day. Vara said promised that the municipality would try its best to support the initiative. “This is a huge day that reminds us of the sacrifices made by the youth of 1976 and that is why today we are able to get educated in our own languages. To see young women playing football here today is very encouraging as we are faced with serious challenges such as teenage pregnancy, alcohol and drug abuse,” said Vara.

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee, Nwabisa Tyelbooi thanked all participants, especially the sponsors as well as the media. She said they hoped to make the event bigger and better in 2026.

The Queen of the Tournament award went to Owam Dyonashe while Asanda Mcwabeni walked away with the Best Goalkeeper award.

The biggest winner of the tournament was Sosinda Nondlwana who walked away with both the Leading Goal Scorer (five goals) and Best Player awards.