K-Day: from fields to funds

By Uyanda Khumalo

It is quite thrilling for Makhanda to host approximately 10 000 guests – parents, alumni, scouts, sports enthusiasts – from around the globe for the celebrated K-Day.

Not only does the week of culture and sports bring about friendly competition between Kingswood College, DSG, St Andrews, and St Andrews Prep, but it also brings the broader community of Makhanda together.

With K-Day being one of the two biggest events that generate a lot of revenue for this town, there is a lot of profit that guest houses, restaurants, and retail stores make from this eventful week.

“It is estimated that millions of rands were spent on accommodation, food and other services in Makhanda and surrounding towns like Kenton and Port Alfred over the week,” said Jackie Grové, manager of communications and branding for Kingswood College.

So when questions arise of whether the potholes of Makhanda and persistent water shortages have an impact on attractions to the town during K-Day and the National Arts Festival, their success and the bucks made tell a different story.

With businesses reporting earnings that are double or even triple their weekly revenue, it is no doubt that K-Day continues to be a golden ticket that boosts Makhanda’s economy. Kingswood College Head, Leon Grové said: “Thank you to our broader community for making K-Week the success it was. It was a true celebration of the wonderful community we have in this city.”