Theatre for every young heart at NAF

By Malebo Pheme

Children and youth will take centre stage in over 20 imaginative, inclusive and inspirational productions presented by ASSITEJ South Africa at the National Arts Festival this year.

From 26 June to 6 July 2025, ASSITEJ’s Family and Youth Fare will offer a wide range of powerful, playful and purpose-driven theatrical experiences crafted specifically for children and teens. These performances go beyond fun and fantasy; they reflect young people’s realities, spark curiosity, and open space for meaningful dialogue.

For ASSITEJ SA (pronounced “uh-see-tezh”), this isn’t just programming. It’s a mission rooted in the belief that all young people deserve to see themselves on stage and feel the power of being seen, heard, and understood.

“Children aren’t an afterthought for us,” says Kwanele Thusi, Marketing & Communications lead at ASSITEJ SA. “They are our main audience. They deserve stories that reflect who they are, what they’re going through, and what they dream of. They deserve to be taken seriously.”

This year’s programme spans genres, ages, and themes, from fairy tale adventures and puppet shows to bold, poetic solo pieces that tackle identity, gender, and mental health. Performances are spread across welcoming venues like Glennie Hall at Victoria Primary School, Victoria Girls’ High School, and the Monument Building, transforming Makhanda into a vibrant, theatrical playground for young minds.

Stories that grow with the audience

For toddlers to teens, the Family & Youth Fare is carefully curated to offer age-appropriate, high-quality productions. Younger children will delight in playful titles like I Don’t Believe in Dinosaurs, The Fairy Tale Detective Agency, and The Slightly Honest Trickster. Teens, meanwhile, are offered complex and moving productions like Masc by Aldo Brincat and Solitude by Kamogelo Mhlantla. These stories don’t shy away from tough conversations, but embrace them with care and artistry.

“These plays are not watered down. They’re real, they’re imaginative, and they give young people the space to feel seen to feel like their stories matter,” says Thusi.

Why it matters

In a world where children are often left out of public dialogue, theatre becomes more than a form of entertainment; it becomes a mirror, a bridge, and sometimes even a lifeline.

For many children attending the Festival, it might be their first time seeing live theatre. For some, it’s a rare chance to be in a space where they are truly considered not as future adults, but as important audience members right now.

ASSITEJ SA is not only ensuring access to these experiences; it is also nurturing the artists who make them possible. The organisation mentors emerging directors, performers, and playwrights, especially those from underrepresented communities, and advocates for more inclusive, accessible theatre across South Africa.

A stage for everyone

The impact goes beyond the Festival itself. ASSITEJ SA’s work year-round involves taking theatre into schools, rural areas, and township spaces where access to the arts is often limited. They help to create the kind of work that can start a conversation at home, spark imagination in classrooms, and give young people the language to express their emotions.

“This isn’t just about putting on a good show,” says Thusi. “It’s about dignity. It’s about saying to a child, ‘We see you. Your story matters. You deserve beauty, challenge, and joy.’ That’s what theatre does; it opens the door.”