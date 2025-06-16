A stage without walls, but full of heart

By Mohale Manyama and Zoliswa Mdawini

The grass rustled gently as music drifted through the cool winter afternoon air. Sunlight warmed the rows of proud parents while children took their turn in the spotlight at an outdoor Youth Day event. The lively celebration shed light on the voices, rights, and dreams of children, serving as a reminder that every child deserves to feel safe, loved, and seen.

There were no curtains or shining spotlights, just a small patch of grass and proud parents watching. Yet, when the kids took the stage to share their fresh take on Sarafina, The Musical Sarafina, mixing the story from 1976 with rhythms and dances that feel right for today, the whole atmosphere sparked with energy.

There were performances from all grade levels, each bringing something special to the stage.

The Grade R and 1 learners kicked things off with a lively and cute performance that made everyone smile. After that, the middle grades showed off their energy with fun dances and songs, impressing the crowd with their enthusiasm and creativity. In the end, the Grade 4 – 7 learners took centre stage with a powerful act, modern Sarafina, that grabbed everyone’s attention and got loud cheers from the audience.

“I was nervous at first,” said a learner. “But when we started dancing, I just started enjoying and even forgot that I was nervous.”

Even though most of the kids had never performed in front of an audience before, their nervousness slowly changed into confident steps, as their voices and movements reflected across the stage.

Besides celebrating Youth Day, the event also aimed to raise awareness about protecting children. The organisers wanted everyone to have a good time with the performances, but also to remember how important it is to keep children safe and create positive spaces for them.

“We’re not just here to celebrate,” said Brendan Williams. “We also want to remind parents and the community that our children deserve to be safe, heard, and supported, especially during school holidays when many are left vulnerable.”

Celebrating termly birthdays

Williams, the event organiser and MC, said: “Some of our learners come from homes where birthday celebrations aren’t possible,” said Brandon. “So, we decided we’ll celebrate them per term. It is actually very special.” This tradition was inspired by a former learner who told them that her very first birthday celebration was at the centre. “It gives them a sense of belonging… It gives them happiness. It touches the little place that no one sees,” Wiliams said.

While everyone enjoyed the celebration, organisers made sure everyone knew what it was really about. Youth Day is not just about remembering the brave young people of 1976; it is about keeping today’s youth safe and inspiring them to take pride and find purpose in their lives.

“We just wanted to educate them, but also let them see the big difference we have now from back then,” said Williams. “Make them feel proud of being youth. We are the future of this tomorrow that people are talking about.”

The message was simple and clear: Children are not just here to learn or perform; they are also individuals who have rights.

As the day wrapped up, there was lots of laughter ringing out around the schoolyard, and a strong sense of pride and togetherness filled the air. The parents looked genuinely happy, and the whole atmosphere was warm and cheerful, a real celebration of kids, community, and caring.