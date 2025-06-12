Murder-accused Mngcongo abandons bail

By Luvuyo Mjekula and Asakhe Madlavu

Makhanda resident Xabiso Mngcongo was remanded in custody after he abandoned his bail application in the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The 34-year-old who handed himself over to police last week after months on the run, was due to apply for bail today.

However, he told the court he was not interested in bail at this stage.

Mngcongo has been charged with four counts of murder.

For months, he has been wanted by police as “a person of interest” in connection with the four murder cases, said to have been committed between November 2022 and June 2024 in KwaZakhele in Gqeberha and Joza in Makhanda.

“Most victims were not armed, and one of them was a retired police officer,” said provincial police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli, in a statement.

Sarah Baartman district police reported that on 17 June 2024, at about 1am, they were called to a shooting incident in Tsili Street, Joza. “Upon arrival, police found a male person with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and shortly after arrival declared dead. The suspect [in the case]was positively identified as Xabiso Mngcongo.”

Police further stated that Mngcongo was also implicated in a retired police officer’s murder. “It is alleged that on 16 June 2024, at about 23:00 the deceased, a retired police officer, was at his house when he was suspected to have been called out of his house and then shot while standing in front of the door.”

Mngcongo was wanted for questioning, and the police believed he could assist with their investigation.

However, police said several attempts and efforts to locate him had been unsuccessful.

Last week, a task team from Joza SAPS sought the assistance of the public, and a cash reward of up to R50 000 was offered for information that could assist in locating Mngcongo.

His photo was widely circulated on various media platforms including Grocott’s Mail.

A day later, Mngcongo handed himself over to the Joza police station.

Eastern Cape provincial police lauded the media for its role in Mncongo’s arrest. Acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, alluded to the crucial role of the media in fighting crime.

“We appreciate the role played by various media with the indirect pressure that was exerted leading to the person of interest coming out of hiding. Media became an effective tool in the fight against crime. With partnership policing, criminals will have no space to operate, ” said Kupiso.

In court yesterday, magistrate Mandy Twani postponed the matter to 9 July for further investigation and the decision of the director of public prosecutions.