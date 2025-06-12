‘I was not prepared to be killed like Jeff Budaza’

By Luvuyo Mjekula
Reynhardt Brittnell, the expert engineer brought into Makana Local Municipality to turn around the devastating water crisis in September 2024, says he had no choice but to leave the troubled municipality for his own safety.
“I was not prepared to be killed like Mr Jeff Budaza, a Parks and Recreation Manager of the Makana Local Municipality,” Brittnell stated in a letter to Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams dated 28 November 2024.
Grocott’s Mail is in possession of a copy of the letter.
Brittnell was seconded to the troubled Makana Municipality in September 2024 as Assistant Director in the Engineering and Infrastructural Services department in terms of Sections 9, 10, 11 and 13 of the amended Public Service Act.
He was appointed on a six-month contract until 8 March 2025 to essentially help find ways to fix the municipality’s infrastructure problems and the cause of the water challenges plaguing Makhanda. However, residents started feeling anxious when they saw less and less of Brittnell, with rumours swirling that he was threatened and had to leave Makhanda.
In correspondence between Brittnell and officials of Cogta, including MEC Williams, and Makana Municipality, Brittnell confirms the threats.
The private civil engineer writes that he was committed to making his appointment a success, but was not prepared to compromise his safety.
He relived incidents that took place in November 2024 – one of them days before a meeting intended for two Cogta-seconded staff members to present a status quo report at the municipal offices in Makhanda on 25 November 2024.
He said two days earlier, a person who wished to remain anonymous told him not to table or present the report and to withdraw from the meeting. “The only explanation that comes to mind is because of the contents of the status quo report.”
Brittnell said three officials had tried to prevent him from doing his job successfully. “I have only received goodwill and co-operation from the council, colleagues and the public. I must mention that only three officials have gone out of their way to prevent me from succeeding, and I believe that these three officials are largely responsible for the failures in the municipality,” he stated.
In a subsequent meeting with MEC Williams, Brittnell said he poured his heart out in relation to the threats on his life. He told Williams he had made contact with the police station in Makhanda on 26 November 2024, as Williams had suggested. He had met with a senior officer, who was very helpful and took down his details.
The following day, another officer called him, and the two met an hour later in the office of the station commander, Col. Mbulelo Pika. After explaining his situation, Brittnell says he was informed the police could only conduct a risk assessment if instructed by General Nomthetheleli Mene. The officers advised him to request Williams to contact General Mene and request a risk assessment.
Brittnell said during this time he had pleaded with those involved to speed up the process to enable him to return to work and to continue his task in a safe environment. “We cannot allow individuals with malicious intentions to compromise the well-being of nearly 97,000 residents in the Makana Local Municipal area,” he wrote.
Brittnell said on 26 November that he moved to Port Alfred temporarily. This was at great expense, in fear for his safety, he said. During this time, he commuted to Makhanda every day until he noticed, on 30 November, that there were no attempts from Cogta or the Makana Municipality to support him with regard to his safety. “I had no choice but to leave the Makana Municipal area of jurisdiction on 30 November 2024 until Cogta and/or the Makana Municipality offered to support me with regard to my safety.”
He said the MEC and all relevant officials were aware he had left Makana on a temporary basis.
Brittnell said that while he did not pay attention to rumours and conspiracy theories, he took the intimidation seriously. “Mr. Jeff Budaza, a Parks and Recreation manager of the municipality, was murdered on 25 May 2022 in Makhanda. I am also aware of other serious intimidation allegations. Therefore, I temporarily left Makhanda on Friday, 29 November 2024, until the SAPS complete the risk assessment and you have studied the recommendations.”
According to Brittnell, legislation clearly pertains to the role, responsibility, and mandate of an employer with regard to the health and safety of employees. “Cogta, my employer, did nothing to initiate the risk assessment to ensure my safe return or that I could continue with my assignment in a safe environment.”
Brittnell said, having exhausted all avenues, he was left with no choice but to remove himself from the Makana Local Municipality. “I only found out in late September 2024 that the Makana Local Municipality was a high-risk local authority to work for.”
Meanwhile, in recent days, it has emerged that Cogta has terminated Brittnell’s contract, alleging that there were reports that he had failed to report for duty for a specific period in 2025. Brittnell has, in turn, rejected the allegations and taken the department to court with certain demands.