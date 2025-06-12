‘I was not prepared to be killed like Jeff Budaza’

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Reynhardt Brittnell, the expert engineer brought into Makana Local Municipality to turn around the devastating water crisis in September 2024, says he had no choice but to leave the troubled municipality for his own safety.

“I was not prepared to be killed like Mr Jeff Budaza, a Parks and Recreation Manager of the Makana Local Municipality,” Brittnell stated in a letter to Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams dated 28 November 2024.

Grocott’s Mail is in possession of a copy of the letter.

Brittnell was seconded to the troubled Makana Municipality in September 2024 as Assistant Director in the Engineering and Infrastructural Services department in terms of Sections 9, 10, 11 and 13 of the amended Public Service Act.

He was appointed on a six-month contract until 8 March 2025 to essentially help find ways to fix the municipality’s infrastructure problems and the cause of the water challenges plaguing Makhanda. However, residents started feeling anxious when they saw less and less of Brittnell, with rumours swirling that he was threatened and had to leave Makhanda.

In correspondence between Brittnell and officials of Cogta, including MEC Williams, and Makana Municipality, Brittnell confirms the threats.

The private civil engineer writes that he was committed to making his appointment a success, but was not prepared to compromise his safety.

He relived incidents that took place in November 2024 – one of them days before a meeting intended for two Cogta-seconded staff members to present a status quo report at the municipal offices in Makhanda on 25 November 2024.

He said two days earlier, a person who wished to remain anonymous told him not to table or present the report and to withdraw from the meeting. “The only explanation that comes to mind is because of the contents of the status quo report.”

Brittnell said three officials had tried to prevent him from doing his job successfully. “I have only received goodwill and co-operation from the council, colleagues and the public. I must mention that only three officials have gone out of their way to prevent me from succeeding, and I believe that these three officials are largely responsible for the failures in the municipality,” he stated.

In a subsequent meeting with MEC Williams, Brittnell said he poured his heart out in relation to the threats on his life. He told Williams he had made contact with the police station in Makhanda on 26 November 2024, as Williams had suggested. He had met with a senior officer, who was very helpful and took down his details.