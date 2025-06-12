Brittnell threatens court action against Cogta

Luvuyo Mjekula

Threats of legal action ensued in recent weeks between the Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department and Reinhardt Brittnell, the civil engineer it seconded to resolve Makana Municipality”s crippling water problems.

Brittnell threatened to go to court for punitive damages and payment of his unpaid salaries.

Cogta spokesperson Pheello Oliphant yesterday (Thursday) said the department could not comment on the matter until the court adjudicates and pronounces its decision.

“The case of Mr.Reynhardt Brittnell is sub judice. It is under the court’s consideration at present. He has taken the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to court because of his dispute of the non-payment of his salary.”

However, Brittnell last night told Grocott’s Mail he has not yet taken the department to court. “I will meet soon with my legal representative, and we will decide on the way forward. In short, neither I nor my legal representative has submitted anything to any court.”

In fact, he appeared to change tack, saying the “unpleasant situation” can be resolved without legal action.

Cogta deployed Brittnell to Makana on a six-month contract from September last year, but the experienced private civil engineer fled Makhanda after his life was reportedly threatened.

The department recently announced it had terminated his contract, and he would not be paid for the time he was not at work.

The department was apparently informed that Brittnell had been absent from work without notice, causing frustration to the municipal manager and chief financial officer.

In a letter responding to his demands, Cogta acting Head of Department, Vuyo Mlokothi, said they would not accede to Brittnell’s demands. Mlokothi explained that he was appointed subject to the provisions of section 17(3) of the Public Service Act.

He said Brittnell “absented” himself from his official duties without the permission of the head of department, for a period exceeding one calendar month.

According to the Act, Brittnell is deemed to have been dismissed from public service on account of misconduct, with effect from the date immediately after his last day of attendance at his place of duty, Mlokothi stated.

“Your employment was terminated by operation of law, and you are thus not entitled to any salary from December 2024 until March 2025. Kindly be advised that all your demands as stated in your letter dated 25 May 2025 will not be acceded to.”

Brittnell rejected the allegations that he had absconded from his duties as “blatant lies”.

“I have never been so humiliated in my entire life after I read your [termination]letter. I am shocked by, among others, the false accusation of absconding against me, your subsequent cancellation of our contract/my employment and the subsequent reputational damage,” Brittnell stated in the letter of demand.

He said that, as an experienced, self-employed civil engineering consultant who has worked for many years in the private sector and for local authorities, especially local authorities in distress, his reputation is of utmost importance.

He stated that from time to time, he applies to local authorities for the vacant position of Director: Technical Services, as his passion is to improve the lives of ordinary citizens, and that can only be done when in the service of a local authority full-time.

“No local authority, organisation, or individual would want to be associated with me at this point. This reputational damage caused by you will haunt me forever, since your letter is now in the public domain.” He argued that the department failed to verify all the facts with him and other officials, including with his line manager. Brittnell said he would not allow the “humiliating” letter to harm the relationship between him and other officials he worked with while at Makana Municipality.

“My legal team has been instructed to quantify the reputational damage caused and future reputational damage by your letter, and to institute legal proceedings against you for the quantified amount owed to me, as well as to seek a punitive cost order and interest, should you ignore my demands.”