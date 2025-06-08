By Zoliswa Mdawini

The Cathedral of St Michael and St George is one of the oldest churches in South Africa. Last Friday, the Cathedral hosted a lunchtime concert titled Music for Flute and Piano as part of its 200-year celebration. All Makhanda residents were warmly welcomed to enjoy the lovely music at no cost.

The concert featured distinguished pianist Professor Catherine Foxcroft and talented flautist Sambesiwe Mavela, who blessed the audience with a selection of harmonious classical pieces. Among the many pieces performed were Sonata in G Major, Opus 1, Number 5, by George Frideric Handel, the Sonata for Flute and Piano (1st and 2nd movements) by Francis Poulenc, and Isiduduzo from Imicabango by Alexander Frederick Johnson.

“Peter Black contacted us earlier in the year and said they’re having Friday lunch hour concerts and Sunday evening concerts to celebrate the 200 years,” said Foxcroft. That invitation led to a moving and memorable afternoon, with some of the audience saying, “It was a great show,” and they were looking forward to the next music concert like this one.

The music’s effect

The music had a calming and uplifting effect on the audience with its melodies and harmonious tone. At the end of each performance, the room would be filled with warm applause and smiles. You could tell everyone had experienced something meaningful. It was more than entertainment; it was comforting, reflective, and healing.

After the concert, I had the chance to speak to Peter Black, the Interim Director of Music at the Cathedral, who shared insight into the significance of this 200th anniversary. He said, “We’re the oldest Anglican foundation in the country, so there’s 200 years of worship on this site.”

Black explained that the Cathedral is a place of prayer, music, education, and community engagement. It’s a space where faith and culture meet.

“We have the Cathedral in Vilnius Choir, comprised of scholars and undergraduates on bursaries and scholarships. We also have the Cathedral Consort, a professional choir for big services,” he said. “There’s lots and lots of music pouring out of this Cathedral. I kind of think it’s the voice of this place. You can never have too much music.”

He added that the main celebration will build up to Michaelmas in late September, one of the Cathedral’s major feast days, honouring one of its two patron saints – St. Michael. In the meantime, monthly concerts continue to bless people with powerful music.

Black promised the public another chance to enjoy classical music in a sacred setting when the Saeculum Aureum choir presents God So Loved the World tonight at 6 pm. “It’s going to be beautiful,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cathedral’s Bicentenary Concert series continues on Sunday, 15 June at 4 pm. Musa Makgato (clarinet) and Catherine Foxcroft (piano) will perform Solo de concours by Henri Rabaud, Clarinet Concerto in A major (1st movement) by Mozart, Tre Danzes Latines, no. 1 by Michelle Mangani, Game 1 for Lila by Surendran Reddy, Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (2nd and 3rd movements) by Francis Poulenc, and Grand duo concertant, Op. 48 by Carl Maria von Weber.

Entrance is free for school-goers and students, R50 for pensioners, and R100 for adults.