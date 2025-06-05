Young Makhanda karateka headed for world champs abroad

Congratulations to Emily Poultney on being selected to represent the MASA (Martial Arts South Africa) President’s Team at the WUKF World Championships in Malmo, Sweden next month. Emily will receive MASA President’s Colours which are officially recognised by SASCOC. This is the highest form of recognition that a WUKF Karateka can receive in South Africa and is generally regarded as one level below Protea Colours. Team selections were based on results achieved at league tournaments, the provincial trials and the 2024 and 2025 WUKF SA Nationals. Well done Emily and best wishes for the Championships! Photos: Supplied