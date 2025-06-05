Wins for Lily White and Trying Stars in Grand Challenge

By Chesley Daniels

Lily White Grahamstown and Trying Stars recorded much-needed wins in their respective Score Eastern Province Rugby Union (Epru) Grand Challenge competitions while Grahamstown Brumbies and St Marks Alicedale suffered defeats over the past weekend.

SCORE EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE BOTTOM 12

Lily White Grahamstown vs Aberdeen

The Lavender Valley Sports Ground played host to a spectacular encounter between hosts Lily White and Aberdeen in front of a decent local crowd. This was a much-needed win for Blues as they suffered a few defeats in recent weeks. The win put Blues in eighth position on the overall log with two games in hand. The home side played extremely well on Saturday and got the better of Aberdeen with a 39-17 bonus-point win. The hosts scored five tries as they led 10-0 at halftime. Powerful Blues eighth-man Bulelani Tambo scored a brace of tries for the hosts as their forwards scored four tries in total and dominated their counterparts.

Adelaide Rangers vs St Marks Alicedale

St Marks travelled to Adelaide on Saturday and took on Rangers at the Wanders Sports Ground. With both teams struggling with form of late, it was an important 32-29 bonus-point win for the home side. St Marks also earned two valuable log points out of the game by scoring four tries and losing by less than seven points. St Marks are currently ninth on the overall log and need to up their game to climb the ladder. Rangers made use of their opportunities and eventually claimed the win at the death.

SCORE EPRU GRAND CHALLENGE TOP 12

Trying Stars vs Star of Hope

Stars returned home after a narrow defeat against Joubertina United a fortnight ago in Joubertina, claiming a crucial 20-8 win against a tough and defiant Star of Hope side at the Wentzel Park Sports Ground. The home side failed to secure the all-important bonus point but should be satisfied with the win. The win saw Stars move to sixth position on the log and eyeing to accumulate more bonus-point wins along the way.

Gardens vs Grahamstown Brumbies

Brumbies travelled to “Die Hok” in Kariega on Saturday to take on log leaders Gardens who are currently in top form and the only unbeaten side in the competition. It was always going to be a difficult task for the visiting Brumbies in Die Hok as Gardens are a difficult side to beat at the intimidating home ground. This was also the third consecutive defeat for Brumbies who started the competition very well. Brumbies did salvage a point out of the game for scoring four tries. The Makhanda side currently sits seventh on the log and need to pull up their socks in remaining games.

Grand Challenge Top 12 log:

1. Gardens – 29 (7)

2. Park – 26 (7)

3. PE Harlequins – 23 (7)

4. Progress – 22 (6)

5. Joubertina United – 22 (8)

6. Trying Stars – 19 (8)

7. Grahamstown Brumbies – 19 (8)

8. Kruisfontein United – 15 (7)

9. Star of Hope – 11 (7)

10. United Barbarians – 8 (6)

11. NMU Madibaz – 6 (2)

12. Despatch Oostelikes – 2 (7)

Grand Challenge Bottom 12 log:

1. Suburban – 33 (8)

2. Born Fighters – 31 (8)

3. Helenvale United – 28 (8)

4. Kareedouw Tigers – 25 (8)

5. Windvogel United – 23 (8)

6. Middelburg Eagles – 22 (7)

7. Orlando Eagles – 19 (8)

8. Lily White Grahamstown – 16 (6)

9. St Marks Alicedale – 14 (8)

10. Adelaide Rangers – 13 (7)

11. Aberdeen – 12 (8)

12. Eastern – 2 (8)