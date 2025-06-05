Thatha residents held ransom by ‘criminals’ for years

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The community of Thatha in Joza wants two youths they claim have terrorised them for years to be removed from their area.

To this end, the residents drew up a petition with nearly 200 signatures and attempted to hand it to the Joza police station on Thursday.

However, Lt-Colonel Vuyokazi Melane from Vispol advised them to approach the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court with their petition.

The residents say they are enraged by the lawlessness in their area and blame it on the two young men.

“The community has been at the helm of criminal activity driven by these young men, which include a series of house burglaries where valuables were stolen and sold to a local spaza shop owner. For years, the community of Thatha has been held ransom by this group of young men.”

The community has had enough of living in fear, they told Grocott’s Mail on Thursday.

They explained that the petition called for the immediate removal of the youths from their places of residence in Thatha. “We have had enough of their criminal activity and call for their relocation,” said one resident who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation.