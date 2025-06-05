Swallows soar to dominant win over Wailers

By Chesley Daniels

Swallows’ 1st XV delivered a resounding performance, securing a 40-8 bonus-point victory over Wailers Somerset East in the Eastern Province Rugby Union (Epru) Adams Cup Group D fixture at Albany Sports Ground on Saturday.

Loose forward Jason Potgieter was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick of tries and earning himself the well-deserved man of the match award.

The match was a closely-contested affair in the first half, with both teams creating scoring opportunities, but ultimately, Swallows’ powerful forwards proved to be the difference-makers. The home side dominated all facets of the game, particularly their scrum, where they won numerous penalties.

At halftime, Wailers held a narrow 14-8 lead, but Swallows’ intensity and structure in the second half paid dividends. Potgieter’s devastating form up front, both on attack and defence, was instrumental in Swallows’ dominance. He bulldozed his way over the try line three times, securing the all-important bonus-point try for The Birds. The visitors, on the other hand, fell out of the game in the second half, failing to score any points.

The win sees Swallows move to second position on the overall log, two points behind log leaders Karoo Springbokke, who claimed a 44-10 bonus-point win over OC Grahamstown. Swallows have a game in hand and have lost only one game so far, making them a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

“We played a complete game, and our forwards did an exceptional job,” said Swallows’ coach.

“Jason Potgieter was outstanding, and his experience and leadership were invaluable. We’re thrilled with the win and look forward to our next challenge.”

Swallows’ next fixture is against Red Lions in Adelaide on Saturday. With their current form and momentum, they will be looking to make a statement and continue their push for the top spot in the log.