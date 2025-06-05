On the agenda: giving girls the edge

By Mbali Tanana

Giving girls the edge was on top of the agenda at the South African Girls’ Schools Association conference, which saw more than 130 delegates from 58 independent and government-owned schools from across the country converge in Makhanda to share different methodologies to equip the girl child with resilience in and outside the classroom.

This year, the conference host was the Diocesan School for Girls, which held the three-day event at the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature.

DSG learning support and conference committee chair Sarah Chorley said it was important for the delegates to return to their schools with ideas they could implement in their own classrooms.

“We were intentional in selecting keynote speakers, using both local Makhanda experts as well as travelling guest speakers. Topics such as ‘Packing parachutes’ were delivered by the exceptional Naomi Holdt, an author, speaker and clinical psychologist. She encouraged educators to remember their “Why” and their “Passion Statements”. Lauren Creese spoke about ‘Autism in girls: flying under the radar’. It is alarming to hear how little research there is on this topic when it comes to girls.

“Dr Luzuko Magula, the child psychiatrist from Fort England, delivered an exceptional presentation on ADHD, while another local academic from Rhodes University, Dr Jono Davy’s session was entitled ‘Sleepless in schools’ and addressed the frightening statistics around teenage girls’ sleep patterns and lack of sleep. Dr Ela Manga, a medical doctor and now more recently an alternative breathing practice specialist, spoke about how the breath is often all humans have for healing, and how to use it for calming techniques. Jonathon Manley delivered an incredibly heartwarming address on ‘The path ahead: identity, community and purpose for girls,” she said.

Developing resilience

Johannesburg-based Kingsmead College deputy head of the junior primary, Saadia Ebrahim, said she found the emphasis of this year’s conference on developing soft skills and resilience in girls.

“There was a lot of focus on wellness, mental health and pastoral care – a lot of the soft skills and for us a school, we are very innovative, so having attended all the sessions for us it was confirmation that we as a school are on the right track. The sessions were very affirming of the work we are currently doing with our girls as we aim to develop well-rounded, resilient girls,” said Ebrahim.

Clarendon Preparatory School’s Lee Ann Wrede said they looked forward to the three-day annual conference as it always sets the benchmark for educators. “Once again, we were inspired and reminded of the important role we play in shaping our girls’ futures and their characters, and I am proud to say that with what was said at the conference, we are very much in alignment with what we are currently doing as a school.”

Wrede said they could not stress enough the importance of minimising screen time and encouraging connection between educators and their girls. “When you connect, girls feel seen and are more comfortable to engage and open up, it really contributes to their confidence and ultimately helps with their learning.”