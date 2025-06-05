Klipfontein United demolish Steytlerville Barbarians in Epru Adams Cup thriller

By Chesley Daniels

Klipfontein United showcased their impressive skills and determination, securing a resounding 61-24 bonus-point win over Steytlerville Barbarians in the Eastern Province Rugby Union (Epru) Adams Cup Group A fixture at Harmony Park Sports Ground on Saturday.

The match was a thrilling encounter, with both teams displaying their talent, skill, and never-say-die attitude. Despite Steytlerville’s valiant efforts, Klipfontein’s powerful forwards and speedy backs proved too much for them to handle.

Klipfontein’s pack of forwards dominated the scrums, winning numerous penalties and capitalising on Steytlerville’s struggles in that department. This dominance laid the foundation for their speedy backs to score six tries, utilising their speed and flair in open space and broken play.

Loose forward Francois Gunn put in a man-of-the-match performance, scoring a fine try and being brilliant in the lineouts, on attack, and defence. His all-round prowess was instrumental in Klipfontein’s victory.

Despite facing a heavy defeat, Steytlerville Barbarians refused to give up, scoring four tries and earning a losing bonus point. Their determination and never-say-die attitude were evident throughout the match. The win sees Klipfontein United share the top spot with Gelvandale Wallabies, both with 23 log points. Klipfontein’s victory cements their position as one of the top teams in Group A.

Other Adams Cup results:

– Enon United beat Rosebuds Alicedale 45-23

– Karoo Springbokke thrashed OC 44-10

Klipfontein United will look to continue their winning form in their next fixture. With their current momentum, they will be eager to secure another victory and solidify their position at the top of the log.

Francois Gunn of Klipfontein was named man of the match for his outstanding all-round performance. He was all over the park, scoring a fine try, brilliant in lineouts, aggressive on attack and defence.

Epru Adams Cup Group A log:

1. Gelvandale Wallabies – 23 (5)

2. Klipfontein United – 23 (6)

3. Booysens Pride – 22 (6)

4. Thisltes – 16 (6)

5. Paterson Lions – 15 (6)

6. St Marks PE – 11 (6)

7. Steytlerville Barbarians – 10 (5)

8. Glen Roses – 9 (5)

9. Valencia Barbarians – 6 (6)

10. Algoa Park – 6 (6)

Epru Adams Cup Group B log:

1. Enon United – 19 (4)

2. Alderonians – 19 (6)

3. Excelsior Uitenhage – 14 (4)

4. Evergreens Uitenhage – 13 (4)

5. BD Blues – 12 (4)

6. Rosebuds Alicedale – 9 (6)

7. Kabah United – 8 (6)

8. Swallows Uitenhage – 7 (4)

9. Malmaison – 6 (4)