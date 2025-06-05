History and economy

After doing a tour of this city and experiencing how history can be harnessed for the purposes of economy ‘Maleruo Leponesa explains why we should care about what we have around us.

If people know and appreciate the history of their place of their residence, this very appreciation can be turned into a factor that enhances the local economy through tourism. The more people hear beautiful stories and experience the rich culture and history of a place, the more they are interested in telling others, and then seeing that those others are also interested in visiting and seeing for themselves these riches.

If we know and appreciate our history then we pay attention to facilities like museums. If we know the history it means we know where we come from. This knowledge enables improvement of what we have around us for the purposes of economic growth. This attention will attract tourists who: sleep at our homestays and pay for that accommodation; take guided tours using our local tour guides and tour operators; local historians will continue to share Makhanda’s history with these visitors and they will pay for that service.; and museums and institutions will generate income through entrance fees.

As a result of our attention to rich culture and history, we will start the flow of money from outside Makhanda which will circulate locally benefiting all residents.

To get to know your own local history

To get involved in local tourism

