Women’s boxing ‘needs special attention’

By Chris Totobela

Boxing fans made their way to Hlalani community hall last Saturday for an all-women boxing tournament hosted by Mfuzo Boxing Club.

Onenceba Majezi of Mfuzo Boxing Club said the purpose of the tournament was to provide a platform for girls to showcase their God-given talent. “We also use this opportunity to teach them about gender-based violence and many other things that affect us as women.”

Bayethe Boxing Club from Bhofolo, Ace Mates Academy from Qonce, Dabhan from Ngqushwa, Mali Boxing Club from Bhatisi, Ilinge Boxing Club from Komani and Ndungwana Boxing Club from Cofimvaba joined the hosts in this unique event.

There were may exciting bouts that got the crowd excited and first up was Makhanda’s Lelethu Cunge who came up against Lona Aba of Bayethe Boxing Club in a tough bout. Aba started the fight stronger using her straight right effectively. Cunge left it too late as she tried to fight back later in the fight, but still kept on walking straight into Aba’s straight right. Aba did enough to win the fight.

Next up was Makhanda’s Esona “The General” Peter who showed her prowess against Acemates’ Okuhle Kiva in a very tough and competitive bout. Peter dominated the fight from the first until the third round. Kiva took a lot of punishment but refused to go down as she also caught Peter with some of her solid punches, but they were very few. Peter won the bout to the delight of local boxing fans.

Hlalani’s own boxing darling Lilitha Matshotyana fought a very good fight against Bayethe’s Khanya Qeqe who kept the local girl on the back foot as early as the first round. Matshotyana came back very strongly in the second round using her combinations and ring craft effectively and forced Qeqe to miss. In the third and last round, Matshotyana showed signs of tiredness as her movement in the ring became a bit slower and allowed Qeqe’s punches to find the intended target easily. Qeqe narrowly won this closely and fiercely-contested fight.

Mfuzo Boxing Club’s PRO, Mfuzo Dyirha, was pleased with the tournament. “The tournament was very successful. Female boxers need to be given special attention as it is difficult for them to find opponents,” he said.

Dyirha urged local clubs to take female boxing very seriously as it is growing immensely in the Eastern Cape and with local boxers a step ahead of their provincial counterparts, he added.

He thank everyone who took part in the event. “I would like to thank all participants, our different sponsors, as without them this would not have been possible. Local people need to support our female boxers as it would be nice for boxers to fight in front of their parents, friends and neighbours.”

Lelethu Cunge also took time and spoke to Grocott’s Mail. “What is happening here today is very good for us as female boxers. Sport keeps us away from alcohol and drug abuse as it teaches us self discipline and it also helps us with self defence. This is a big day for us and we will make the most of it.”