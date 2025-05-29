Sport kit, equipment donations for Makhanda school

By Chris Totobela

Christmas came early for the Ntsika Secondary School rugby team as they received playing kit and a ball from the Joza Community Policing Forum (CPF) and the Sarah Baartman office of the Community Safety Department.

CPF chairperson Tembisa Qinela said they chose Ntsika as beneficiaries because the school had helped learners excel in sport. “Luyolo Nketsheni, the former SA female champion won her title while she was still here and there are so many other learners who were assisted by this school with their sport and that alone shows how serious this school takes their learners sporting careers,” said Qinela.

Community Safety district manager, Mncedisi Boma, told the learners that while it was important for them to play sport, it was also crucial that they remember education plays an important role in one’s life.

Boma also promised to return to the school soon to donate a full netball kit. “Girls are the most vulnerable in our society and it is important for us to give them as much support as possible to make sure that they continue with their sport.”

Principal Thobile Ncula thanked the donors. “I would like to thank the CPF, Community Safety district office and the entire SAPS delegation for what they have done for us today. We are a school that provides the platform for our learners to showcase their talent as we understand that not all learners are academically gifted. One of my main tasks when I became school principal was to revive sport at the school and also introduce new ones for our learners to participate.”

Rugby captain Emihle Phumelela Ken and netball captain Sinesipho Dumezweni thanked all those who made it possible for them to get the new playing kit and promised that they would try their best not to disappoint them.

The SAPS delegation also held educational talks with the school’s grade 10s and grade 8s.