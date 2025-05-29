Olorato Mongale’s 2017 video of a horrific murder foreshadowed her own death

By Malebo Pheme

Olorato Mongale completed her Bachelor of Journalism degree at Rhodes University in 2016. A year later, she was working for TimesLive as a video journalist. One of the stories Olorato Mongale covered in 2017 was the high-profile case of Karabo Mokoena, a young Soweto woman murdered by her boyfriend. In a tragic twist, Mongale herself was murdered on Sunday, 25 May 2025, just a few kilometres from where Mokoena was found.

Mongale had worked briefly as a multimedia journalist at TimesLIVE. According to family spokesperson Criselda Kananda, she left as she was disillusioned by “the horrible stories” she covered. This year, Mongale was studying for a Master’s degree in ICT Policy and Regulation at Wits University.

Kananda said: “For her it was like, ‘No I don’t want to live a life where I would keep chasing horrible stories’, she wanted to influence the reporting of the horrible stories, and help shape the policies behind the headlines, and we were robbed of that.”

