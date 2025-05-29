Maru FC crowned regional champs

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda football lovers are over the moon after their hope, Maru FC, were crowned champions of the Hollywood Bets Regional League play-offs this past weekend.

Maru travelled to Somerset East to take part in the the Sarah Baartman district’s regional league play-offs where they competed against other stream winners to decide the ultimate winner.

In the first game, Maru FC had to dig deep to come from 1-3 down and narrowly defeat Jeffrey’s Bay Stars 4-3. In the second game, the Makhanda team beat Seven Stars 2-1, and completed their successful journey by overcoming United Brothers by a single goal to be crowned regional league champs.

Maru head coach Siya Dumiso admitted it was not easy. “It was very tough out there but our boys showed character and fought hard. All the teams came very prepared and we had to dig deep. This victory is not only for us but the entire Makhanda community. This town is fertile and blessed with talent and our local boys deserve to play at the highest level. We are doing this for Makhanda and for the founder of this club, the late Jeff Budaza, who had a dream of taking this club to the highest level and we felt his presence in these play-offs,” said Dumiso.

Maru FC will not have much time to enjoy their recent success as they need to prepare for the upcoming provincial play-offs in Makhanda to decide the team that will be promoted to the ABC Motsepe league.

Dumiso told Grocott’s Mail that they are going to try and do it for Makhanda. “We have the talent to go all the way and with [our supporters showing up as]the 12th man on our side, we will do it. I urge the people of Makhanda to put aside our differences and rally behind us as this will open doors for many young players in Makhanda. We need each and everyone in Makhanda to pack that field and push our boys through.”

This is a major achievement for local football and it is hoped Makhandans turn up on the day to support Maru FC as they embark on this huge journey that will completely change local football and provide a platform for local young players to be seen by professional scouts.