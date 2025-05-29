Manhunt intensifies for Olorato Mongale’s killers

By Malebo Pheme

Police are urgently seeking two men believed to be directly involved in the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale. The body of the Rhodes University Journalism and Media Studies graduate was found abandoned over the weekend in Lombardy West, outside Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.

A significant breakthrough in the case led to the seizure of a vehicle linked to the crime. A VW Polo, allegedly used in the murder, was found at a panel-beating workshop in Phoenix, Durban. Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle.

Police intelligence led them to one of the suspects’ houses in KwaMashu, Durban. An elderly man, believed to be the owner of the vehicle, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

However, two men, Fezile Ngubane and Philangenkosi Sibongiseni Makhanya, are still on the run. Police are urging members of the public to distribute their photos widely to assist in the investigation. National police spokesperson Brigadier Mathe also appealed to the suspects to hand themselves over to the nearest police station.

The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects. While police continue their efforts, the public is reminded not to approach the suspects directly, as they are considered dangerous.