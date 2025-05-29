Makhanda basketball growing in leaps and bounds

By Chris Totobela

Local basketball is reaping the rewards of hard work and dedication.

This comes after a number of Makhanda players travelled with the Sarah Baartman district team to take part in the U18 provincial championships at Dale College in eQonce (King William’s Town) recently.

Phathelo Shale, Siyabonga Macozoma, Bambolwethu Sishuba, Milisuthando Kunene, Anoyolo Mzanada and Likho Kanyula have all made the Eastern Cape boys U18 team, with Matthew Adam Bloem as assistant coach.

Lisakhanya Mjali is the only Makhandan in the girls’ team while top basketball coach Xolisa Kula has been included as head of coaches.

Likho Kanyula and Lisakhanya Mjali were voted the boys’ and girls’ sections most valuable players of the tournament.

Xolisa Kula spoke to Grocott’s Mail about this great achievement. “This shows the work we are doing here in Makhanda and we are in a good space. This is a huge achievement for us and the entire Makhanda community. Our region has also been granted an opportunity to host the Eastern Cape club championships mid-June and this will also present a good challenge to our players “.

This is good news for local basketball that is growing in leaps and bounds.