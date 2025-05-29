Prof Kenneth Ngcoza’s 50 year association with GADRA

By Rod Amner

Prof Kenneth Ngcoza, a self-proclaimed “child of GADRA”, has chaired the GADRA Education Board since 2012. He handed over the reins to incoming chairperson, Khutliso Daniels High School principal Radio Ncuba, at the organisation’s AGM on Tuesday evening.

Ngcoza’s association with GADRA stretches back half a century. As a student, he was a GADRA bursary recipient and then went on to serve the organisation as a science teacher, a donor, and a Board member.

“Were it not for this wonderful organisation, I would not have had access to higher education, and I would therefore most certainly not be the professor and professional I am today,” Ngcoza said.

“I will be a GADRA member until I die. When I go to heaven, they will ask me what is going on at GADRA. I will tell them the parents are still supporting GADRA,” he quipped.

Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela opened his Tuesday tribute to Ngcoza by quoting Matthew 25:23: “His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will set you over many things. Enter into the joy of your master’.” This verse is part of the Parable of the Talents, which draws attention to the importance of good performance in each and every task and how this results in increased responsibilities and rewards.

Mabizela thanked Ngcoza for having carried out all his manifold responsibilities with distinction and honour. He said Ngcoza’s contributions to the Makhanda community, GADRA Education and Rhodes University have all been immeasurable, and his legacy is rich and deep.

Mabizela went on to draw on the famous insight of Confucius: “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” Mabizela said that everyone deserves a second chance and that GADRA, under Ngcoza’s leadership, has provided excellent educational opportunities to an increasing number of young people of Makhanda.

“Together, we are displaying perseverance and resolve to lift our city and citizens up, to become the leading educational centre in Africa,” he said.

GADRA Education’s new Board is:

Chairperson: Radio Mcuba

Treasurer: Margie Keeton

Administrator: Ashley Westaway

Representative of the Education Community: Xolani Mayana

Parent Representative: Lindy Knock

Student representative: Lizole Jalajala

GADRA Education Treasurer Margie Keeton reported on the ongoing upward financial trajectory of the organisation and thanked parents for contributing R2.5 million to GADRA Education’s increasing proportion of self-generated income. Of its R13.1 million income for the year, it banked a surplus of R3.4 million, adding to its already considerable total asset base.

Ngcoza delivered an impressive narrative report on GADRA’s multiple impactful interventions in the city.

One shining example is the recent external evaluation of the Whistle Stop Schools (WSS) programme. According to GADRA Education’s Kelly Long, over 80% of WSS Grade 4 learners now meet national literacy benchmarks, and there are zero non-readers in WSS classrooms – a remarkable achievement in no-fee schools. WSS learners outperform citywide averages in the annual Grade 4 reading comprehension study.

Building on eight years of innovation and impact, GADRA Education has launched QondaRead, a classroom-based literacy programme inspired by the WSS model. Now active in 25 Foundation Phase classes across four schools, QondaRead is helping 900+ learners dramatically improve phonics and fluency, equipping teachers with powerful tools, open-source content and ongoing support, and creating a pathway to reach thousands of learners annually with minimal cost per child, Long said.

In just one year, QondaRead learners exceeded national fluency benchmarks, unlocking the door to comprehension.