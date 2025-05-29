Civic groups threaten legal action over Makhanda’s roaming animal crisis

By Ziyanda Zinyanga and Rod Amner

The roaming animal crisis plaguing Makhanda has escalated to the courts, with three major civic organisations serving legal notice on Makana Municipality after years of unfulfilled promises.

The Makana Unity League, Business Forum, and Residents’ Association have issued an ultimatum through their lawyers, threatening to compel the Municipality to fulfil its obligations under municipal bylaws and national legislation.

Crisis deepens

The legal documents reveal the shocking growth of the problem. What was an estimated 100 cattle roaming Makhanda’s streets in 2019 has exploded to approximately 300 cattle, at least 100 donkeys, and an increasing number of goats and dogs – none identified with tags or controlled.

The legal action was sparked by several alarming incidents, including a “raging bull” that recently terrorised the Graeme College campus, posing serious threats to human safety.

Meanwhile, the Makana Municipality has failed to respond to several rounds of questions put to them by Grocott’s Mail over the past ten days.

Sanral’s response to dangers on the N2

South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) spokesperson Lwando Mahlasela said his agent was aware of stray animals on the N2 outside Makhanda.

“Theft of road reserve fences is an ongoing problem for the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) along the N2 national road. In 2022, SANRAL erected new fences along the N2 road reserve in the Makana municipal area. These fences were stolen within a week of their erection. This was subsequently reported to the South African Police Services (SAPS),” Mahlasela said.

He said Sanral investigations showed the stray animals belong to local community members who are not registered cattle farmers. “Where possible, these animals are removed from the road reserve by SANRAL’s Route Patrol or SMMEs who are working on the road. Through the Project Liaison Committee (PLC) working on our projects, at SANRAL, we continue to engage ward councillors and other key personnel from the Municipality to address this problem,” he said.

Currently, three rangers are employed by the Eastern Cape Department of Transport who operate along the N2/ R67 intersection and surrounding areas to protect animals that stray onto the road reserve. “Unfortunately, these rangers only operate during the day and not at night, where the problem seems to be most pervasive,” Mahlasela said.

“Sanral cannot address the problem of stray animals alone. We view this problem as a collective responsibility with the Municipality, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, SAPS, and cattle farmers. Sanral is happy to come on board and find practical solutions,” he added.

Jay Kruuse, director of the Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM), urged Sanral to erect signage on the N2 that “encourages motorists to report any livestock roaming and vandalism of barriers to their offices either telephonically or over email to support policing and possible prosecution”.

“The PSAM would recommend that SANRAL install more robust barriers at problematic areas of the N2 as you approach Makhanda. Such barriers should be less prone to theft and vandalism. These exist in other areas of the N2 where there have been recurrent livestock straying problems, and these have greatly reduced such issues,” Kruuse said.

“Regular long-distance travellers of the N2 between the Western and Eastern Cape note that Makana Municipality is one of the few areas on the N2 where stray livestock are repeatedly encountered and often in larger numbers than is the case elsewhere,” he said.

He said Sanral’s installation of more robust, long-lasting and effective barriers on the N2, together with Makana Municipality establishing and properly managing an impoundment facility while repairing and managing municipal fencing, would help address the diverse health and safety threats posed by roaming livestock.

Neither Sanral nor the Makana Municipality have yet responded to Kruuse’s suggestions.

Broken promises fuel legal threat

In February 2025, the Municipality’s legal manager assured civic groups that steps were being implemented to establish a city pound and address the recurring problem. The promised deadline of February 15th has passed with no action taken.

“Regrettably, we must report that the situation has deteriorated rather than improved. Your Municipality has done nothing,” the lawyers representing the civic groups state in their legal notice.

Constitutional violations alleged

The civic groups argue the Municipality is violating multiple laws, including:

Its own Impoundment of Animals Bylaw

The Prevention of Public Nuisances and Keeping of Animals Bylaw

Section 156 of the Constitution regarding municipal health services

The Local Government Municipal Systems Act

The Animal Identification Act

The original story

A recent Grocott’s Mail report highlighted numerous problems, including:

Cattle are breaking through fences onto the N2.

Evidence from cattle round-ups in 2015/2016 shows that municipal employees own some of the vast number of livestock wandering in town.

In the townships, livestock regularly invade and damage private gardens, including vegetable patches.

Local commonages have been neglected for decades, and livestock owners have repeatedly decried the “empty promises” from Makana Municipality and the chronic lack of a municipal budget allocation.

The local SPCA has had to dispense medical care to animals hit by cars.

Bulls fighting in a local street caused R50,000 in damages to a car.

Municipality stays silent

Despite the legal pressure, Makana Municipality has not responded to detailed questions sent by Grocott’s Mail this week about the crisis. Our unanswered questions to the Municipality include:

Which directorate is responsible for enforcing the Impoundment of Animals Bylaw?

How many cattle have been impounded in the last 5 years?

Does the Municipality accept liability for traffic accidents caused by unmarked cattle?

Why is there no explicit reference to animal impoundment in the 2025-2026 Integrated Development Plan?

Your turn to speak up

We want to hear from you, Makhanda residents:

What questions would you ask the Municipality about this crisis?

Have you had a close call with roaming animals?

Has livestock damaged your property?

Please share your photos and stories.

Add your voice in the comments below – your questions and experiences could be included in our ongoing coverage of this crisis.

With legal action looming, can we create the pressure on Makana Municipality to get a moo-ve on finally?