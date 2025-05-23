Civic groups threaten legal action over Makhanda’s roaming animal crisis

By Ziyanda Zinyanga and Rod Amner

The roaming animal crisis plaguing Makhanda has escalated to the courts, with three major civic organisations serving legal notice on Makana Municipality after years of unfulfilled promises.

The Makana Unity League, Business Forum, and Residents’ Association have issued an ultimatum through their lawyers, threatening to compel the Municipality to fulfil its obligations under municipal bylaws and national legislation.

Crisis deepens dramatically

The legal documents reveal the shocking growth of the problem. What was an estimated 100 cattle roaming Makhanda’s streets in 2019 has exploded to approximately 300 cattle, at least 100 donkeys, and an increasing number of goats and dogs – none identified with tags or controlled.

The legal action was sparked by several alarming incidents, including a “raging bull” that recently terrorised the Graeme College campus, posing serious threats to human safety.

A recent Grocott’s Mail report highlighted numerous problems, including:

Cattle are breaking through fences onto the N2.

Evidence from cattle round-ups in 2015/2016 shows that municipal employees own some of the vast number of livestock wandering in town.

In the townships, livestock regularly invade and damage private gardens, including vegetable patches.

Local commonages have been neglected for decades, and livestock owners have repeatedly decried the “empty promises” from Makana Municipality and the chronic lack of a municipal budget allocation.

The local SPCA has had to dispense medical care to animals hit by cars.

Broken promises fuel legal threat

In February 2025, the Municipality’s legal manager assured civic groups that steps were being implemented to establish a city pound and address the recurring problem. The promised deadline of February 15th has passed with no action taken.

“Regrettably, we must report that the situation has deteriorated rather than improved. Your Municipality has done nothing,” the lawyers state in their legal notice.

Constitutional violations alleged

The civic groups argue the Municipality is violating multiple laws, including:

Its own Impoundment of Animals Bylaw

The Prevention of Public Nuisances and Keeping of Animals Bylaw

Section 156 of the Constitution regarding municipal health services

The Local Government Municipal Systems Act

The Animal Identification Act

Municipality stays silent

Despite the legal pressure, Makana Municipality has not responded to detailed questions sent by Grocott’s Mail this week about the crisis. Our unanswered questions to the Municipality include:

Which directorate is responsible for enforcing the Impoundment of Animals Bylaw?

How many cattle have been impounded in the last 5 years?

Does the Municipality accept liability for traffic accidents caused by unmarked cattle?

Why is there no explicit reference to animal impoundment in the 2025-2026 Integrated Development Plan?

Your turn to speak up

We want to hear from you, Makhanda residents:

What questions would you ask the Municipality about this crisis?

Have you had a close call with roaming animals?

Has livestock damaged your property?

Please share your photos and stories.

Add your voice in the comments below – your questions and experiences could be included in our ongoing coverage of this crisis.

With legal action looming, can we create the pressure on Makana Municipality to get a moo-ve on finally?