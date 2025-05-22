Tributes to a young, gentle and kind soul

By Staff Reporter

Grocott’s Mail, Rhodes University and Assumption Development Centre (ADC) staff members were devastated to learn of the passing of our young and energetic intern, Lindokuhle Fuba, last week.

Lindokuhle, 23, joined Grocott’s Mail at Rhodes University as an intern in August 2024 on a six-month contract.

Before joining Grocott’s Mail, Lindokuhle was a dedicated and active member of the Assumption Development Centre (ADC) community. In 2023, he joined the Second Chance Matric Programme to upgrade his matric results.

During his time in the programme, he fully embraced the opportunities available to him, participating in the Thabiso Life Skills course, which focuses on personal development, family, and the world of work.

In 2024, due to his commitment and interest in personal growth, Lindokuhle was selected to be part of the Professional Communication course— a partnership between the ADC and the Rhodes University Linguistics Department. He approached the course with great enthusiasm and used the skills he gained to further his journey.

That same year, he successfully completed his learner’s license test, demonstrating his determination to progress in all areas of his life.

Lindokuhle was also selected for Media Literacy Training, where he developed a strong interest in media and storytelling. This training led to an internship at Grocott’s Mail at Rhodes University, where he received further training as a citizen journalist.

Sadly, Lindokuhle passed away at Settlers Hospital on Wednesday last week after complaining of chest pain.

His parental home is in Port Alfred, but he lived in Makhanda with his grandmother before he left to live alone in Phumlani, Joza.

Staff and students from Grocott’s, Rhodes and ADC visited his home in Port Alfred on Wednesday to pay their respects and provide comfort to his family.

Lindokuhle will be laid to rest in Port Alfred tomorrow (Saturday, 24 May).

His colleagues at Grocott’s, Rhodes and ADC remember him as a young, kind and gentle soul.

Luvuyo Mjekula – Grocott’s Mail news and sports co-ordinator

“When I think about Lindo, I see a young man full of energy and laughter, someone full of life. That’s why it hurts so much that he is no longer with us. I will miss our jokes in the Grocott’s Avanza – ‘heee wena bhuti’, he would say as we would burst out in laughter. May your soul rest in peace, bra yam.”

Andisiwe Plaatjie – fellow Grocott’s Mail intern

“I met uLindo last year when we started our internship and today it feels like I met him a long time. I’m writing this message with lots of tears and a broken heart. I’m still shocked, and I feel like I’m dreaming. Losing umntu ebendisanda kumbona ndihleka naye, my relationship with Lindo was so healthy because I took him as my brother, not just a colleague, and he was my support system, and Lindo wouldn’t like seeing me sad. Uzovele athi “yintoni na girl ugowa”. eNewsroom akhonto besingayithethi on our free time, we even planned ngefuture yethu bekuninzi that you wanted to fulfil. Lindo will always talk about her sister Zukhanye, “baby girl, Lindo loved you so much” Kuningi man endingakuthetha brother. Rest in peace, Lindo, be a guardian angel to me and to your family.”

Siphesihle Joji – fellow Grocott’s Mail intern

“Your bright smile and infectious laughter will forever be etched in my heart. Though you’re no longer here, your memory will live on through the countless lives you touched. Rest in peace, Jwarha, dear friend. Your legacy of love, kindness, and warmth will continue to inspire us all. One love ntwana yam.”

Gillian Rennie – Rhodes University lecturer

“Lindokuhle struck me as a thoughtful young man who had his heart and mind set on learning as much as he could. It must have been a scary adventure for him to leave his home and home town in a bid to better his life and thus the life of his family. So, I honour his courage and his resilience. He was a gentle spirit but a strong one. Rest In Peace, Lindokuhle.”

Assumption Development Centre

“Lindokuhle’s journey at ADC was marked by consistent growth, active participation, and a deep commitment to learning and self-improvement. He leaves behind a legacy of engagement, curiosity, and creativity. May his soul rest in peace.”

Phila-Nathi Mapisa – Rhodes University teaching assistant

“I’m so sad. You were still so young. Lindo’s respect and enthusiasm in our interactions were inspiring. Despite the occasional ‘chase’ for a story or pictures, Lindokuhle tried his best to deliver. One of his pieces even trended on social media. His potential was undeniable, and his passing leaves a void in our newsroom.”

Malebo Ndlozi – student

“I’ll always remember how he used to call me noisy in the AMM newsroom every time, without fail, and we’d laugh as he spoke in Xhosa and I in Sesotho, completely missing each other, but somehow always understanding the joy. He was a kind, warm soul, just beginning to come out of his shell, and it was beautiful to witness.

Nomfundo Mbatha – student

“What a kind human being he was. Lindo would compliment anything and everything, he was the kind of person that would say anything to make someone happy. I had the privilege of working with him on a story that turned out to be a front page, and he showed me love and care on that day. I will always appreciate and be grateful for the little time God gave us with him. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

Siyanda Zinyanga – student

“He was the type of guy who enjoyed doing his work. He’s no longer living in flesh, but he still lives in our hearts and minds. Rest In Power.”

Valentine Ntusi – Rhodes University teaching assistant

“During our diary meetings, I saw how kind he was, very respectful, and caring. He would offer people his chair when we would run out of chairs, and ayolanda esinye. Ebengumntu oziphatha kakuhle, and very funny too.”