Strengthening the future of Makhanda

By Tokologo Lekoma

Jon Campbell and his family have lived in Makhanda for over 28 years. During that time, they’ve invested in retail franchises such as Spar and Pick n Pay before expanding their footprint in local business by buying a small petrol station in Beaufort Street. They developed it into a Caltex and, more recently, have rebranded as Astron Energy-– launching today with its expanded new look.

Campbell explains that his determination to invest came from a desire to serve the community beyond the traditional retail route. He notes that their investment was about creating economic growth and contributing to the community’s well-being by creating jobs. His business philosophy is rooted in the value which Makhanda and its people offer. When hiring new petrol attendants, he and his team were intentional about the kind of people they wanted. “People with extroverted personalities who are easy to speak to and can look our customers in the eye. People who relate with our customers, and highly energised people,” he explains.

While acknowledging that the general economy in the Eastern Cape, particularly Makhanda, is not growing as it once was, Campbell is optimistic for the future. He believes investing in the town’s infrastructure can heighten its appeal and spark long-term prosperity, even if the pace is different from five or 10 years ago.

A key part of his entrepreneurial journey is genuine passion. “If you enjoy what you do, you won’t work a day,” he believes. And he relishes the opportunity to give back to the very community that helped build outlets like Pick n Pay, Spar, and Caltex – and now Astron Energy. Projects like a bulk discount programme allows the station to partner with schools and taxi associations, and to offer rebates to on-site contractors.

Regarding today’s launch, Campbell says he’s looking forward to officially introducing the business to Makhanda, and that he would love to employ even more people.

He also speaks fondly about the soup kitchens in Makhanda, specifically a community-led pop-up kitchen in Sun City which feeds about 90 children twice a week. Some of the children are as young as three years old and too small to hold a bowl by themselves. Campbell’s care is reflected in his son, Kevin, who also works in the family business and whose visit to the soup kitchen recently moved him to make his own personal commitment to the kitchen’s funding efforts.

Pick n Pay supports many community kitchens with its monthly roster of nourishing soup deliveries – several 20-litre buckets full every time. To extend and strengthen this project, Campbell envisions a future where many local businesses unite to make a consistent impact.