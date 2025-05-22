Schools unite to combat teacher burnout in Makhanda

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

Grahamstown Primary School teacher Jaylice Fritz convened a fruitful planning meeting with the principals of three local primary schools this week. Lucien Bartis (Grahamstown Primary), Roderique Coetzee (George Dickerson), and Gerard Jacobs (St Mary’s) signed their schools up for a joint teacher empowerment workshop on 25–26 June at St Mary’s DCC. Good Shepherd Primary is also expected to join the initiative.

The workshop aims to address burnout, behaviour challenges, and isolation in schools as well as build morale. With a focus on community-driven change, the team calls on stakeholders to support the initiative through funding, expertise, or mentorship. Their goal: to reignite teachers’ passion, build practical tools for the classroom, and improve school culture from within. Partnerships are essential as this model expands to more schools across Makhanda.