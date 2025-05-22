Relief as toilet renovation resumes at Archie Mbolekwa

By ‘Maleruo Leponesa

Construction work on a long-awaited toilet renovation project at Archie Mbolekwa Primary School resumed on Thursday after the contractor received government payment following a health-threatening suspension due to unpaid fees.

Project manager David Kabinde confirmed he returned to the site on 22 May after receiving payment that morning, ending a work stoppage that began in April and left 570 learners and 16 teachers sharing just five portable toilets.

“We expect the work to be completed as soon as possible, as we are left with the finishing touches,” said Kabinde. The project involves renovating 24 school toilets and installing a complete water system, including three 20,000-litre tanks and a borehole.

Health and safety concerns during the delay

The work suspension created hazardous conditions at the school, with principal Lindiso Funani describing the situation as “deeply unbearable” and no longer conducive to teaching and learning.

“The school has 570 learners and 16 teachers, and all of us use these five toilets,” Funani explained. The situation worsened when the contractor left, as there was no one to maintain the portable facilities.

Female teachers began experiencing health issues, with several reporting infections from using the inadequate toilet facilities. Staff were forced to leave learners unattended while seeking alternative facilities off the school premises.

“We had to leave learners unattended when we looked for other toilets outside school,” said one teacher, who requested anonymity. “Sometimes one has to use a car to go to such places, and if one does not have a car, one will have to seek assistance from other teachers who have cars. This challenge led to more than one teacher leaving learners on their own.”

Financial challenges halt progress

Kabinde explained that he was forced to halt work in April after not receiving payment since February. “My biggest challenge was owing the suppliers, which was then posing a problem to continue with the work because there was no material for the project,” he said.

The financial strain forced him to dismiss employees and put down tools, leaving the renovation incomplete despite what the principal described as “incredible” progress up to that point.

Relief as work resumes

Principal Funani expressed gratitude for the resolution, saying the school community was “really grateful” to the Ministry of Education for addressing their plight.

“I am certain that even learners can’t wait to use the newly renovated toilets as they have been living in this hazardous condition. We are happy and confident that teaching and learning will eventually continue smoothly,” Funani said.

The school plans to request government assistance to employ a security guard once the project is complete, citing concerns about vandalism in the area.

The renovation project, which includes the installation of a pressure pump to complete the water supply system, represents a significant improvement for the school that previously had “really bad toilets” before the government intervention.

With construction back on track, the Archie Mbolekwa Primary School community can finally see an end to months of challenging conditions that affected both health and education quality.