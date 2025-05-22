Kingswood’s musical promises creative twist, dynamic energy

Kingswood College Senior School’s drama production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be held at Kingswood College from 5-7 June. The musical is a timeless family favourite, loved around the world! With its unforgettable songs, lively storytelling, and a cast full of colourful characters, this musical promises to have you clapping, singing, and dancing along. Brought to life by Kingswood College, this production features our own creative twist and dynamic energy. You’ll be swept up in the magic from the very first note. Enjoy the show in true Kingswood style with two exclusive Dinner Theatre performances, complete with delicious snacks served at your table. If you prefer a more traditional theatre experience? Our Thursday night show offers a classic seated performance. Tickets can be booked through Quicket. Grab your tickets now and join us for an evening of music, fun, and pure theatrical joy. The cast can’t wait to welcome you! For bookings: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/312231-joseph-and-the-technicolor-dreamcoat/ Photos: Supplied