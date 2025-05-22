Calls for one-stream premier league

By Chris Totobela

Makhanda football is once again mired in controversy as the Makana LFA Premier League reaches its conclusion.

Two weeks ago, Riebeek City locked horns with Rhodes University in a two-legged play-off match that took place on a Saturday with Riebeek City’s 3-0 victory. On the following Sunday, City pitched up with only five players.

Last season, there was controversy when Sophia Stars and Rhodes had the same number of points in their stream, going into the last round of league games. On the last day of league matches, Makhanda football fans saw something they had never seen before – one team taking a 15-0 lead in a soccer match and another scoring 12 unanswered goals early on in the game, raising eyebrows. Officials decided to stop the matches.

This was, in football terms, match fixing, and it was confirmed by one of the regional executive members who went on to shed light on what was supposed to be done.

The official told Grocott’s Mail that all four teams involved should have been called to a disciplinary hearing, and if found guilty, be expelled from the league. However, both teams were ordered to play a once-off match to decide the winner.

The decision to bend the rules was said to have been taken in the best interest of local football and in fairness to both teams.

Meanwhile, many in the local football fraternity have long suggested that the two-stream league that is currently in use has more disadvantages and is reason there is no clarity on who are this season’s league champions.

The feeling among the locals is that maybe the time has come for Makana LFA to go back to a one-stream league, even if it means reducing the number of teams in the premier league, to make it more competitive.

Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu defended the current system. “Having two streams makes it easier for us in terms of administration. We also have the challenge of fields as we also share them with our regional league teams. In a one-stream league it will be easy for teams to stop honouring the games if they see that they are not going to win the league.”

Heshu also gave an update on the current controversy between Riebeek City and Rhodes University. “The matter is still on our desk and we are still busy with it and we will make an announcement soon, but all I can tell you is that we will have a league champion for this season.”

Football fans continue to wait in anticipation as to how the matter will be concluded. After that second leg disappointment, calls for a one-stream league are growing louder as some believe that will assist in avoiding end-of-the-season drama.