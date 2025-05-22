206 pairs of school shoes distributed to celebrate Battle of Egazini

Local learners from several local schools will soon receive 206 pairs of school shoes in commemoration of the 206th anniversary of the 1819 Battle of Egazini.

The shoe distribution to local principals was organised by the Sarah Baartman District Municipality’s Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC), forming part of ongoing efforts to support disadvantaged learners while preserving the historical significance of the battle.

Addressing educational challenges

Nolulamo Wakaba, senior manager of the Sarah Baartman District of DSRAC, emphasised the dual purpose of the initiative during the handover ceremony. “We are trying to bridge that big gap by the small contribution that we make so that children can value education, they can be happy and proud amongst other children,” said Wakaba.

She highlighted the pressing challenges facing young people in the community, including unemployment, poverty, crime, substance abuse, and a general loss of hope among youth. “We don’t want children to drop out of school because of a torn shoe or a lack of a shoe. The local municipality or the district or even the country could lose a potential accountant, a potential even president amongst those children,” Wakaba added.

The department identifies children in need through partnerships with local educators, who assist in determining which learners require support to continue their education.

Historical significance preserved

Councillor Ramie Xonxa provided historical context for the annual commemoration, explaining the significance of the Battle of Egazini, where thousands of amaXhosa warriors under Chief Ndlambe, led by Makhanda ka Nxele, fought British colonial forces.

“This battle forms part of the wars of land dispossession. For a hundred years, the traditional leaders fought against the British soldiers, trying to defend this land,” Xonxa said to the gathered educators and learners.

The councillor said the Xhosa warriors, armed with traditional spears and shields, faced live ammunition for the first time. He described a pivotal moment when Elizabeth Salt, a settler woman, carried gunpowder disguised as a baby through Xhosa lines to resupply British cannons, taking advantage of the warriors’ principle not to harm women and children during battle.

Makhanda ka Nxele ultimately surrendered himself to save his remaining warriors, telling his people, “I’ll come back” before being taken to Robben Island, where he later drowned while attempting to escape.

Heritage education

Last year, 205 pairs of shoes were distributed to mark 205 years since the battle. This year’s 206 pairs continue the tradition of linking the commemoration to tangible support for learners.

“When you go back to school, it mustn’t be just a matter of giving shoes to the kids. There should be a brief narrative to the learners about the significance of the shoes,” Xonxa told the educators present. “Why are you given these shoes? What is the significance of these shoes?”

The councillor stressed the importance of heritage education, particularly following the successful name change from Grahamstown to Makhanda, which faced resistance from some community members who questioned the historical significance of the Xhosa leader.

Community partnerships

Dr Girlic Shadaya, principal of Amasango Career School, expressed gratitude on behalf of the participating schools. “It is an honour to be invited on this special day, especially looking at the history that has just been given to us,” said Shadaya.

The principal acknowledged that while similar shoe distributions occurred the previous year, the historical context provided during this year’s ceremony added significant value to the gesture. “Last year we did get the shoes, but really, they did not have the value now that I’m getting today. When I give them out now, I give them value attached,” Shadaya said.

The ceremony highlighted ongoing partnerships between the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and local educational institutions, with particular recognition of the collaboration through the municipality’s Urban Waste Management (UWF) program.

Continued commitment

The annual Battle of Egazini commemoration in April extends into ongoing community support initiatives throughout the year. Wakaba emphasised the department’s commitment to identifying community needs and providing assistance where possible.

“We shall continue holding hands like that in this district,” Wakaba concluded, reinforcing the collaborative approach to addressing educational challenges while preserving important historical heritage for future generations.

The ceremony celebrated the intersection of heritage preservation and practical community support, ensuring that the memory of the 1819 battle continues to provide meaningful benefits to contemporary learners in Makhanda.