Chaos at Nyaluza meeting leaves learners traumatised

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

A closed-door meeting intended to resolve escalating tensions at Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School erupted into chaos on Sunday, leaving students traumatised and stakeholders more divided than ever.

The meeting, hosted by the Department of Education, was meant to address ongoing conflict at the school, including the recent replacement of principal Mzwandile Kleyi. Only parents of current learners and staff were permitted to attend, as they are considered immediate stakeholders. A register was taken at the entrance, and members of the Representative Council of Learners (RCL) were allowed in to fulfil their duty of reporting back to their peers.

However, according to a School Governing Body (SGB) member who spoke to Grocott’s Mail on condition of anonymity, members of the local Grahamstown Anti-Crime group arrived at the venue allegedly intoxicated, refusing to sign the register and demanding access to the meeting. “They forced their way in, claiming they had a right to be there as community stakeholders,” said the SGB member. “In the process, they manhandled and assaulted some of the learners.”

Cases of assault, trespassing, and disturbing the peace have reportedly been opened against the anti-crime group. Students who attended the meeting say they are now suffering from trauma, describing sleepless nights and flashbacks. “We don’t feel safe,” said one learner. “We’ve had to see social workers. School was supposed to be our safe space — now it feels worse than home.”

These students attempted to open cases at the police station shortly after the incident but claimed they were discouraged from doing so and were advised instead to speak to Station Commander Colonel Mbulelo Phika at a meeting held on Tuesday at the Settlers Monument. When they arrived, however, they were shocked to find the same anti-crime members present.

“Despite our discomfort, we stayed to try and find a peaceful solution,” said one student. “But it became clear that Colonel Phika was siding with the anti-crime group. We didn’t feel heard.”

Anti-Crime denies assault allegations

In response, the chairperson of the Grahamstown Anti-Crime group, Luyanda Sakata, who chose to go on record, categorically denied the allegations. “These claims are false,” Sakata said. “Our group has always acted as mediators in conflicts involving Nyaluza. We are the community, and this is a community school.”

Sakata accused the school’s deputy principal, Andile Njovane, of abuse, saying learners were instructed to act as security guards, blocking anti-crime members from entering the hall. “That is not their role,” he said. “Even Department of Education officials told the learners to leave the meeting, but the SGB and parents insisted they stay.”

He also denied allegations that the anti-crime members were drunk. “Two out of the three members who were present don’t even drink,” he said. “The SGB and deputy principal were the ones intoxicated. They needed liquid courage to face us because they know we’re trying to stop their plan to destroy the school.”

According to Sakata, the meeting’s real purpose was to dissolve the SGB and remove Principal Kleyi “on false grounds”. He claimed that previous allegations against Kleyi, including kidnapping and brandishing a knife at students, had been retracted. The Department of Education has yet to conclude an investigation into the March conflict between Kleyi and Nyaluza learners over the lack of water at the school.

Counter-charges laid

In turn, anti-crime members have opened assault cases against a teacher, Nombulelo Xekwa, and two RCL learners. All three were taken into police custody and have since been released.

Several parents who attended the meeting described it as a “disaster”, saying it descended into chaos before it even began. “It all started with the seating arrangements,” one parent explained. “Non-parents were already disrupting the process, and then they strangled learners while trying to force their way in.”

Some parents also claim to be facing bullying and intimidation from anti-crime members within the community. “We are scared and feel powerless,” said one.

Additional perspectives have since emerged from members of the SGB’s parent component, including Mfundo Ntshwaxa, Fundeka Mjacu, and Melikhaya Dyongman, who say they feel increasingly sidelined by SGB chairperson Mbulelo Lepile. Late last night (Thursday), they claimed that meetings are timed to exclude working parents, making it impossible for them to participate meaningfully in school decisions. “We are being ignored,” said Mjacu. “Meetings are scheduled when they know we can’t attend.”

They raised concerns about being excluded from the recent Sunday meeting despite being part of the SGB. “We received no formal invitation, and yet learners were allowed into what was meant to be a parents’ meeting,” said Ntshwaxa. They also believe anti-crime members were unfairly discriminated against, even though some were attending in their capacity as parents of learners.

The group has formally submitted letters to the Department of Education voicing their concerns.

Dismal Term 1 academic results

They also pointed to academic performance as the real crisis. According to the school’s Term 1 results:

Grade 8: 3.25% passed

Grade 9: 6.5% passed

Grade 10: 23.97% passed

Grade 11: 28.21% passed

Grade 12: 35% passed

“All this drama is destroying the school,” said Dyongman. “The school is falling apart, and no one is paying attention to the marks.”

On the matter of alleged violence, they deny that learners were attacked. “They were restrained to stop them from pushing adults, some of whom are parents,” said Ntshwaxa. Dyongman, who is accused of hitting a learner, insists the reverse is true. “I was beaten by students and by Miss Xekwa while trying to enter. I never laid hands on anyone.”

Anti-Crime support for Principal Kleyi

All three members reiterated their support for suspended principal Kleyi, crediting him for improved matric results during his leadership. “Now, the marks are going down and down,” said Mjacu. “Kleyi is a good principal. His suspension is baseless.”

They also confirmed efforts to reconcile during the Tuesday Monument meeting, with Colonel Phika acting as mediator. “We tried to resolve things, but the other side refused to cooperate,” said Ntshwaxa. “At the end of the day, our focus is our children’s education, not politics.”

A parents and stakeholders meeting will be held on 24 May 2025 at 3 pm at BB Zondani Hall (Soccer City).

Grocott’s Mail has submitted questions to spokespersons for both the South African Police Service and the Department of Education. There had been no response in time for publication. Grocott’s Mail will continue to report on this story.