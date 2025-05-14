Q: How many hustle hats can a comedian wear? A: Ask Thumamna Sibhozo

By Dideka Njemla

As the National Arts Festival approaches, individuals from every region and community are getting ready to spend the winter season in the streets of Makhanda to experience a dynamic showcase of performances from creatives all over Africa.

Debuting his comedy career on this prestigious platform is personality, playwright, entrepreneur, comedian, actor and Rhodes University student, Thumamna Sibhozo. “I’m a comedian now as well – apparently. One of the exciting things I have lined up is my National Arts Festival show Emotional Black Male. It’s my first shot at comedy, and picking into parts of myself that I would like to share with people and parts of society that I think are worthy of bringing to the mic.” Sibhozo said the comedy show is centred on vulnerability around masculinity. “As much as it’s a heavy subject, it’s all about gathering while exchanging jokes and having a great laugh.”

The Transkei-born talent, affectionately known as Uncool Tea, has spent much of his creative life in numerous plays as an actor and director. Multidimensional Sibhoza explained that many of the titles he now wears were things he developed from a tender age. “I’ve been doing drama since grade 4,” he said.

“I used to sell muffins from grade 7 through to grade 12, and that was the unfolding of my entrepreneurial side. Since then, my life has evolved into a blend of my dramatic and entrepreneurial sides.” Sibhozo said he now owns a shoe cleaning clinic and manages the various aspects of management and marketing that come with being a wearer of many hats.

He also discussed his admiration for radio. “I was 16 when I was guest presenting with a friend. And then I liked it, and I never stopped. Since then, radio has just been an escape.” Though many of his talents were pursued for money, he often opted to do radio without compensation. “I’m happy when I’m in the studio, and I’m happy when I’m talking for hours, with no response. It’s quite nice,” he said. Recently, Sibhozo claimed the runner-up position in the YFM presenter search that focused on university students. The Rhodes finalist rose above individuals from several other institutions until the very last bend of the competition. He described the opportunity as an awesome experience and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who voted for him.

Sibhozo said, “Growing up, people always asked what I wanted to be, and my answer was always the same. I wanted to be me. I’m just happily myself and content within myself. It’s about doing what you want to do. It’s essential to have a deep interest in the things you love so that it can become fruitful in your life.”

Reflecting on his roots, Sibhoza said, “Ubuntu looked like a religion to me because it was one of the core values that were instilled in me. The whole practice of constantly having to share or being considerate, and most importantly, being content with what you have and who you are.”