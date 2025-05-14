New wind farm project breaks ground near Makhanda

By Gcina Ntsaluba

A significant economic boost is coming to Makhanda as construction begins on the Wind Garden wind farm project. During its construction phase, more than 300 temporary jobs will be created, with a substantial portion reserved for local workers.

The 94.5 MW wind energy facility, 18km north-west of Makhanda, was officially launched at a ground-breaking ceremony on 7 May attended by local government officials and project stakeholders. The event marked the beginning of construction on the renewable energy project that promises both environmental and economic benefits for the region.

Makana Municipality Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara delivered the keynote address, pledging the municipality’s full support for the development. “We trust that you will contribute meaningfully to changing and improving the economic development of the Makana Local Municipality,” she said, emphasising the importance of public-private partnerships in driving regional growth.

The wind farm will feature 21 turbines, each with a capacity of 4.5 MW and a tower height of 112 meters. Once operational, expected in 2026, the facility will generate approximately 293 GWh of clean energy annually, contributing to South Africa’s transition away from fossil fuels.

Beyond job creation, the project includes a Community and Impact Programme focused on education and skills development, infrastructure improvement, entrepreneurship and enterprise development, and conservation and eco-tourism initiatives.

“Wind Garden is certainly more than just 21 turbines,” said NOA CEO Karel Cornelissen at the ceremony. “This project represents the beginning of a new vision that NOA has been shaping over the past three years. We believe that progress should be shared, which is why local communities lie at the heart of developments like these.”

Municipal Manager Pumelelo Kate, Speaker of the Council Councillor Mabuti Matyumza, and representatives from the Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, and the Department of Education were also in attendance at the launch event.

The Environmental Impact Assessment documents that were available for public review can be read here.

Construction is expected to continue through 2026, with commercial operations set to begin shortly thereafter.