Tragedy befalls Makhanda football again

By Chris Totobela

An 18-year-old Makhanda soccer player was laid to rest this past weekend, just weeks after the local football community buried a young coach.

Asonge Phongolo and Mncedisi Qenge were fatally stabbed in separate incidents in Makhanda recently.

On Saturday, heartbroken football lovers mourned with Phongolo’s family and friends at his funeral service at the Extension 9 community hall.

Nicknamed Mpehle by his fans, Phongolo succumbed to stab wounds at Settlers Hospital. His death shocked the local community.

Two weeks ago, Grocott’s Mail reported that Qenge, a local football coach, was laid to rest after a fatal stabbing incident.

His death also left the community of Makhanda in shock. Vuyo Madinda was arrested in connection with Qenge’s murder and is out on R2 000 bail.

Speakers spoke well of the duo at their funeral services. Qenge was a strict disciplinarian who wanted his players to be warriors on the field of play, the mourners heard.

Meanwhile, Phongolo was described as a shy, soft-spoken and disciplined young man.

The grade 11 TEM Mrwetyana Secondary School pupil started his football career at a very young age.

Childhood and development coach Mziyanda Maqhubela told the mourners about how seriously Phongolo took his football. “He showed hunger every time he was at training or during matches and he played first team football at the tender age of 12, and I could already see that he was destined for greater things.”

School principal Sizwe Mdaka described Phongolo as one of the disciplined pupils who never had any problems at school. “Asonge was very quiet at school and he was an exceptional footballer who managed to put our school on the map. As the school we always provide the platform for our pupils to excel on the sports field. We have really lost a good and valuable pupil.” Mdaka concluded by urging young people to take extra care.

Phongolo stole the hearts of many football lovers with his blistering pace down the right wing for his Sophia Stars team, and he scored many cracking goals.

He was described as a gifted player with a lot of talent, and a complete footballer as he had speed, skills, and the ability to score freely and change the game. He scored a hat-trick in last year’s decider against Rhodes University before losing to XI Attackers on penalties in the regional league play-offs.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Sophia Stars FC’s football manager Thulani Msipha, praised Phongolo. “Mpehle was a rare talent. He was a top goal scorer in his debut season with us. He was a Makana LFA Premier League runner-up for two consecutive seasons and he was also an Engen U19 tournament finalist and was involved in the team that managed to beat Gqeberha-based Betway Premiership side Chippa United’s uU19 in the semi finals.”

His recent accolade was when he was voted player of the tournament in the Provincial championships held in Humansdorp in 2024 where he caught the attention of many football scouts.

African Connection Women FC’s executive member and all-time leading goal scorer Nwabisa Tyelbooi sent condolences to Phongolo’s family. “We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Phongolo family, Sophia Stars and the whole football fraternity. This is a huge loss for Makhanda football.”

The young players’ family thanked the community of Makhanda and noted the support of from his school, TEM Mrwetyana and his club Sophia Stars.

They hoped the law would take its course and there would be justice for their son’s tragic death.