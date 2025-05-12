Sleeping giant of Makhanda rugby awakened

By Chris Totobela

An old giant of local rugby was awakened recently when Winter Rose RFC took to the field for the first time after years of absence on the rugby scene.

Indlov’ enebatha, as the team is affectionately known by its fans, took on Fort Beaufort-based Home Defenders in a friendly game at Lavender Valley in Makhanda on Saturday.

Although the score did not go their way as they went down 15-7, the once-popular team was applauded by many in rugby circles for their brave effort.

Winter Rose president and Makana ward 2 councillor, Ramie Xonxa, spoke to Grocott’s Mail after the game. “I’m very happy to see the boys running out to the field after a very long absence and we are going to try and play more games as we are on the path to revive this team. This game will go a long way in reaching our goals of reviving the team.”

Former Sedru president, Deon Hilpert, and Old Collegians president, Sicelo Dyirha, congratulated Winter Rose and supported the move to revive the club as they form an integral part of not only local rugby, but the entire province.

Indlov’ enebatha is one of the oldest clubs in the country, having been established in 1887 and has over the years produced scores of talented players who went on to make a name for themselves in the sport.

Xonxa appealed to the community to support the club and help bring back its glory days.

He also invited all interested players to join their training sessions at Egazini Sports Field on Monday to Thursday from 5pm.