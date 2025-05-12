Controversy mars Makana LFA play-offs

By Chris Totobela

All roads led to JD Dlepu Stadium in Joza on Saturday and football fans turned up in numbers.

On show was the much-anticipated Makana LFA Premier League two-legged play-offs to decide the ultimate winner.

On Saturday, Rhodes University took on Riebeek City and both teams started the game like a house on fire.

Rhodes struggled to find their rhythm as City used their pressing game effectively, not allowing their opponents to play their passing game.

The varsity team managed to make some box entries but seemed indecisive. They were made to pay in the 12th minute when City cut their defence open and their key player and target-man Siyabonga Ntsunguzi whipped in a perfect cross that was tapped in by Sinoxolo Antoni.

City took that lead to the halftime break.

In the second half, Rhodes came out guns blazing and took the game to City but were caught on transition and punished by Ntsunguzi who rocketed home from close range to double the lead.

Rhodes made a few substitutions and seemed to find their rhythm. However, the upright came to City’s rescue on two occasions.

Rhodes piled on the pressure as City defended desperately, but the visitors once again caught them with a quick transition that was finished off by Lelethu Ngqina to give City a 3-0 lead and put the game beyond Rhodes’ reach.

City came very close to scoring a fourth just six minutes before the end of the game.

City’s coach Luthando Peter spoke to Grocott’s Mail after the game and explained their tactics. “We came very prepared and we knew that they rely too much on their wingers. They use a lot of wing play and they are not as solid as they should be at the back. We capitalised on their weaknesses.”

Rhodes’ coach Thembelani “Bravo” Mzalazala was furious after the game. “I told my boys about their number 10 who is the only threat in that team but we still went on to be torn apart by the same player. I think the stage got the better of our boys but we will bounce back stronger and better. We will overturn this scoreline. ”

On Sunday, the stadium was even more packed with enthusiastic fans who were eager to see the second and final leg of the play-offs.

However, controversy reared its ugly head and the game did not take place as it emerged City had brought only five players for the game.

City’s coach, Peter, spoke to Grocott’s Mail and tried to explain the situation. “We informed the executive committee well in advance that we had a challenge of transport and it would be very difficult for us to travel to Makhanda on both Saturday and Sunday as this includes a lot of financial costs. We only managed to transport five players and that is it. We are now waiting here clueless as no one from the Makana LFA has communicated with us regarding the trophy handover, they just left like that.”

Rhodes’ coach Mzalazala was extremely disappointed. “This is very bad for local football. Look at the number of people that are here to watch this game and now they will have to go back home without watching any football. It will be interesting to see how our executive committee will handle this one, but I have trust in them that whatever decision they take will be in the best interest of football.”

Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu told Grocott’s Mail there would be consequences for what happened. “This is really bad for our football and something that we will definitely look into and we will deal with it accordingly and we will inform you about our decision so that you can keep our football people and your readers informed.”