Wins for Stars and United

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars and Klipfontein United registered impressive bonus-point wins in their respective Score Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 and Adams Cup rugby fixtures over the past weekend.

Stars registered their second win of the competition while Klipfontein recorded its first win after a draw against Paterson Lions in their first game, and still remains unbeaten in the Adams Cup South Section.

Epru Grand Challenge Top 12

Trying Stars vs United Barbarians – Wentzel Park Sports Ground

Stars hosted the struggling United Barbarians from Patensie in a crucial Grand Challenge Top 12 encounter in front of a decent home crowd at their fortress home ground.

The visitors started like a house on fire and played a high intensity and fast-paced game, taking the game to Stars. United took an early 13-5 lead, putting pressure on Stars before the home side launched a superb comeback. Stars went to the break with a 24-13 lead.

The second half saw Stars playing their favourite brand by running the ball from all corners and putting immense pressure on Babaas.

Man-of-the-match flanker Vuyisa Twani of Stars scored a hat-trick of tries and was in sublime form both on attack and defence. Experienced centre Flinn Cannon was also a headache on attack for the home side and scored two bulldozing tries.

Credit should also go to the visitors for their tremendous endurance and skill they displayed especially their attacking prowess and the way they kept on coming hard at the home side, whilst also very decent and powerful in the scrums.

In the end, it was the home side who had too much fire power as they ran in seven tries to clinch a dominant 39-21 bonus-point win.

Epru Adams Cup

Klipfontein United vs Booysens Pride

United welcomed Booysens Pride to the Harmony Park Sports Ground in front of a large home crowd. United, who are still unbeaten in their section, were in sublime form with a lot of new faces in their lineup.

The young United unit made their intentions very clear from the kick-off and ran with precision and profound intention to win. Their dangerous and speedy backline proved too strong for the visitors as they outclassed their opponents with sheer class. The home team took a commanding 24-5 lead and in full control of affairs.

The second half saw the visitors’ discipline lacking and they lost focus. The home team continued their dominance and ran in a further two tries before the referee called the game off due to the visitors’ coach’s refusal to leave the field after alleged verbal abuse towards the referee.

At the time, with 13 minutes left in the second half, United were in front 36-5 and were declared the winners.