No 51 is coming up!

By Zoliswa Mdawini

The National Arts Festival is set to electrify Makhanda from 26 June 26 to 6 July 2025 as it unveils a vibrant, “rebellious” programme for its 51st edition. The organisers are promising a cultural explosion that channels the artists’ instincts to disrupt and reimagine.

This year’s festival delivers a bold mix of theatre, dance, jazz, and circus. Standout performances include The Cirk’s Malo and the Moon Maiden, a family-friendly contemporary circus, and Cape Ballet Africa’s SALT, a fiery journey through jazz and neoclassical ballet. Izithukuthuku, by Vusimuzi Mdoyi and Phala Ookeditse Phala, blends rhythm and culture in a striking dance piece, while Magic Maids explores witchcraft and women’s work with artists from the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Theatre lovers can anticipate Bridling, a new play by Caine Prize winner Nadia Davids and Jay Pather, alongside The Talent, an experimental work by UK’s ActionHero exploring the human voice’s legacy. The Standard Bank Young Artists will debut Afrofuturist jazz, ancestral dance, and sharp satirical takes on history, while the Fringe showcases raw talent from regional hubs like Joburg’s TX Collective and Cape Town’s Spark in the Dark.

Beyond the stage, the festival offers visual art exhibitions, public art installations, and family fun at the Village Green. Late-night jazz sessions and the independent Black Power Station will keep the energy high, creating a cultural hub that resonates with creativity and community.

Campbell Meas has been named the 2025 National Playwright Competition winner for her groundbreaking play, Vakavigwa (Burials/They were buried). The work blends live performance with multimedia and dynamic staging. Meas, who will also direct, joins an esteemed alumni including Koleka Putuma and Amy Louise Wilson.

The full programme will be available from Tuesday at nationalartsfestival.co.za with bookings opening the same day.