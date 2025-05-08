It is that time again, the National Arts Festival is here!

By ‘Maleruo Leponesa

The annual National Arts Festival (NAF) is around the corner, and in preparation for that, Makhanda opens doors to Homestay Hosts for the 2025 Naf.

Are you interested in providing accommodation for the event?

Makhanda, Eastern Cape –The Sarah Baartman district department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (Dsrac), in partnership with Makana Tourism, is calling on local residents to apply to host visitors during the 2025 Naf through its official homestay program.

The initiative, which has become a vital part of the festival experience, offers residents an opportunity to earn income while showcasing Makhanda’s warm hospitality. The program is especially aimed at empowering previously disadvantaged individuals who own homes suitable for short-term accommodation.

To qualify, applicants must own the home they intend to offer, be able to provide bed and breakfast, and have basic hospitality and people skills. Homes should meet minimum standards, including a private bedroom, clean shared living spaces, access to water and electricity, and essential household items such as towels, bedding, and cooking utensils. Furthermore, the house must belong to the applicant, and the applicant must not be a government employee.

Applications are now open and will close on 9 May 2025. Forms are available from the Dsarc registry office, 1st floor, Corner African and Milner Street, or at Makana Tourism at 63 High Street, Makhanda.

“Homestays are an essential part of the visitor experience during the festival,” says Sinoxolo Duda, homestay coordinator at Makana Tourism. “They not only help accommodate the thousands who visit, but also ensure that tourism benefits are spread directly into local homes and communities.”

Applicants who were previously part of the Dsarc homestay database must reapply to be considered for 2025.

For more information, contact: DSRAC: +27 (0)46 492 0089

Makana Tourism: +27 (0)46 622 3241

Email: marketing@grahamstown.co.za

Website: www.grahamstown.co.za

Social Media: Facebook: @MakanaTourismGrahamstown | Instagram: @hellomakhanda