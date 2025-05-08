A journey shaped by purpose, people and partnership

By Nicole Palmer

Professor Matshediso Mohapeloa was greeted by a crowd full of friends and loved ones as she stood in the centre of the room whilst Vice-Chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela delivered her introduction. He praised Mohapeloa for her diverse teaching portfolio and spoke to her research interests, achievements, and future goals.

Born and bred in Gqeberha, she carries with her the grounded perspective and tenacity often shaped by the Eastern Cape – a region known not only for its challenges, but also for cultivating leaders who understand the value of perseverance, community, and purpose.

In her current role, she serves as the director of the Rhodes University centre for entrepreneurship rapid incubator and as the co-ordinator of the post graduate diploma in enterprise management at the business school, where she contributes to developing aspiring entrepreneurs.

As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, everyone stood to give Professor Mohapeloa a standing ovation. The first thing she spoke about was thanking everyone who helped her succeed. Emphasising that those most important to her are her family and that she would not be able to achieve anything without them. “I need to acknowledge my family for helping me to be grounded… When you have an A-team with you, your journey becomes easy.”

“Before it all started, it was a dream, a dream that I would change the world, and I think that’s the reason why I ended up being a social worker. I wanted to make a change in this world. And whether I made a change in the world is a question I would always ask myself, but I’m not sure. But I think it’s a journey that never ends, but we must always strive to work.”

The audience listened intently as Mohapeloa spoke about her journey and her plans to bring more attention to women in the business industry. The room held its breath as each word landed with a quiet weight. Mohapeloa often engaged with the audience in the room, saying she was always looking for more people to work with. Her message was clear: “The table has room, but everyone must bring a dish worth sharing.”

An important assertion was carried throughout the speech, that partners bring resources and working together makes us stronger and helps us identify gaps. Turning shared insight into meaningful progress.